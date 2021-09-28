Last season of Curb Your Enthusiasm brought us spite stores, coffee bean heists, and Jon Hamm’s perfect Larry David impression. Now, with the first teaser trailer for Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 11, we learn that the world may have changed, but Larry David, of course, has not.

Showrunner Jeff Schaffer has said that Season 11 will have Larry dealing with the pandemic. Schaffer says, “We figured out a way that we are definitely living in a reality where the pandemic has happened, and we’re addressing the pandemic, and we’re doing stories about it, but not exactly the way you’d expect.”

With the finale of the show’s tenth season, Curb Your Enthusiasm reached 100 episodes, and the show is still going strong. Season 10 earned the show four Emmy nominations, including one for Outstanding Comedy Series.

Image via HBO

RELATED: 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Season 11 Release Date: Larry David's HBO Series Returns Sooner Than You Think

While it was also thought that Richard Lewis would not return for Season 11 due to health problems, the comedian revealed on Twitter that he would be appearing in the upcoming season. Lewis said that he was recovering from three surgeries, but was “strong enough to do one episode!”

Previously, Jeff Garlin has also said that he thinks Curb Your Enthusiasm might end at its twelfth season. Garlin said of David, “I don't know if physically he can do more than, let's say another season. I think he could do another, I don't know if he has two in him.” Garlin also said, “You know, Larry is in his 70s. Don't get me wrong, he's in good shape.” However, Curb Your Enthusiasm debuted in 2000, and I doubt anyone thought David would keep this series going for over two decades.

In addition to the returns of David, Garlin, and Lewis, Season 11 will also feature Susie Essman, Cheryl Hines, J.B. Smoove, and Ted Danson.

Curb Your Enthusiasm returns to HBO and HBO Max on October 24. Check out the teaser and poster for the new season below.

Image via HBO

KEEP READING: Watch: Best ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Cameos, from Jon Hamm to Ben Stiller Getting Stabbed in the Eye

Share Share Tweet Email

First 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' Social Reactions Call it Absurd, Violent, and Romantic Here's what the first round of critics and journalists had to say.

Read Next