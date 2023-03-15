Production is looking pretty, pretty, pretty good for Season 12 of HBO's smash-hit comedy Curb Your Enthusiasm. With work on the upcoming season well underway, Cheryl Hines has shared a behind-the-scenes photo of herself along with co-star Susie Essman, as they head off to deal with more foibles from the show's star, Larry David.

The photo, which was tweeted by Hines, showed the pair riding in a car together as they headed off to film additional scenes for the series. "Off to work. Carpooling w/ Susie. I’m one lucky lady. S12," Hines captioned the photo. Filming on Season 12 of Curb Your Enthusiasm was confirmed to have started in November 2022, so production is obviously deep in the process, but it is unclear how much more of the season is left to shoot. Notably, Curb Your Enthusiasm often involves shooting improvised scenarios in real-life situations. David himself has said that the scripts for the show serve only as a basic outline and that the majority of the series is unscripted improvisation.

David, best known as the co-creator of the iconic sitcom Seinfeld along with Jerry Seinfeld, created Curb Your Enthusiasm in 2000, spinning it off of a one-hour special that had aired the previous year. David plays a (mostly) fictitious version of himself as he goes about his life in Los Angeles. Hines also plays herself, but in the world of the series, is David's ex-wife. Essman plays herself as the in-universe wife of Jeff Garlin, and while Garlin is typically portrayed as David's best friend, Essman has a decisively less favorable view of him. Following a series of misconduct allegations against Garlin and his subsequent departure from the ABC sitcom The Goldbergs, questions arose as to whether he would return to Curb Your Enthusiasm for Season 12. However, a previous behind-the-scenes video shot by another of the show's mainstays, J.B. Smoove, showed Garlin on set, seemingly confirming that he would be a part of Season 12.

Who Else Will Be in Season 12 of Curb Your Enthusiasm?

In addition to David, Hines, Essman, Garlin, and Smoove, a number of other returning faces are set to grace the screen in the upcoming season. This includes comedian Richard Lewis, who is often at odds with David over a variety of minute problems. Other celebrity co-stars who are likely to return include Vince Vaughn and Ted Danson, among others. Additionally, it has been confirmed that CODA breakout star Troy Kotsur will join the cast for at least one episode, portraying someone who plays at the same golf club as David. While the main portions of the show are unscripted, the overall outline of Season 12 remains under wraps.

It should come as no surprise that HBO executives greenlit a twelfth season of the show in August 2022, given that Curb Your Enthusiasm has become a cultural phenomenon in itself, picking up 51 Emmy nominations during its two-plus decades on television. Showrunner Jeff Schaffer had said that stories for Season 12 were being written even prior to HBO's official renewal. Schaffer also executive produces the series along with David and Garlin.

No release date for Season 12 of Curb Your Enthusiasm has been announced, though it is set to bow sometime in 2023. Hines' Twitter post can be seen below: