One of HBO's longest-running shows will reportedly be ending this year with Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 12, and we're hoping it's going to be a (say it with us) pretty, pretty, pretty good send-off. For twelve seasons and twenty-four years, comedy legend Larry David has made audiences laugh with his satirical version of...himself. The Emmy-winning show supposedly saying goodbye for good is admittedly bittersweet. Still, even in the off-chance that Season 12 is entirely dubious, it will still leave behind a legacy as one of television's best shows.

As with every season of the fan-favorite series, Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 12 boasts a stacked cast of series regulars and new celebrity guests. Sometimes, they're playing exaggerated versions of themselves; other times, they're portraying entirely original characters. To find out whose back and who's joining Larry David for his last hurrah, read below for our cast and character guide for Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 12.

Larry David as Larry David

Larry David is a world-renowned comedic writer whose resume goes well beyond Curb Your Enthusiasm. Most notably, David's biggest claim to fame is being the co-creator of Seinfeld. He also writes for Curb, but he also obviously gets to flex his acting muscles a bit by playing a satirical version of himself.

The Larry David from Curb Your Enthusiasm is marginally similar to the Larry David of real life, though the scenarios he gets mixed up in are a bit more absurd. For the first few seasons, Larry was married to Cheryl (Cheryl Hines), who put up with Larry's candid antics for quite a while. Eventually, though, Larry and Cheryl divorced and now Larry lives with his roommate Leon (J.B. Smoove). Though he's no longer working on Seinfeld (though he did return to the show in one season during a failed attempt to win back Cheryl), Larry is constantly working on other fictional projects, including a Salman Rushdie-themed musical called "Fatwa", a coffee shop born out of spite called "Latte Larry's", and an autobiographical comedy show called "Young Larry".

Cheryl Hines as Cheryl Hines

Once again, playing Larry's ex-wife is Cheryl Hines, who recently had a significant role in another HBO series, The Flight Attendant.

Cheryl has been with the series since the very beginning, always being entirely dumbfounded by Larry's constant complaining about innocuous things. Eventually, Cheryl had enough, the moment being in Season 6 when Cheryl was on a plane with some severe turbulence. Cheryl called Larry looking for consolation, but Larry dismissed her because he was talking with "the TiVo Guy". Since then, Larry and Cheryl have been separated, with Cheryl now dating her and Larry's friend, Ted Danson.

J.B. Smoove as Leon Black

Though he was a bit of a later addition to the recurring cast of Curb Your Enthusiasm, the show simply wouldn't be the same without comedian J.B. Smoove, who recently appeared in the recent Spider-Man films.

Leon Black was introduced in the same season where Larry and Cheryl would ultimately divorce. In Season 6, Cherly convinces Larry to open up their home to a family that Hurricane Edna displaced, that family being the Black family. Leon wasn't actually living with the Blacks, but decided to make himself at home after learning his sister, Loretta Black (Vivica A. Fox), had moved her and her family to the David residence, Leon decided to make himself at home. Larry and Loretta actually ended up briefly dating following the separation from Cheryl. They broke up a season later, but instead of going along with his sister, Leon decided to stick around as Larry's roommate, which is where he's been ever since.

Jeff Garlin as Jeff Greene

Jeff Garlin returns to television comedy with Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 12, following the actor's controversial departure from The Goldbergs after several allegations of workplace misconduct.

Jeff Greene is one of Larry's closest friends and his manager, being the one who gets Larry all the connections for his various schemes. While he's sometimes portrayed as the "straight man" to Larry's notorious antics, Jeff is far from an upstanding citizen, as he is in an almost constant state of cheating on his wife Susie (Susie Essman).

Susie Essman as Susie Greene

No character is able to instill fear into the heart of Larry David quite like an incensed Susie Green, once again played by Susie Essman.

Jeff's faithful and devoted wife (except for that one time with the shucker), Susie is constantly putting Larry and Jeff in their places when they mess up. That ends up being most of the time, as Susie's rants and tirades are nothing short of legendary. When she's waiting on Larry's doorstep and that Western music begins playing, you know she's about to serve up some colorful insults.

Richard Lewis as Richard Lewis

If it wasn't already obvious, just about every scene in Curb Your Enthusiasm that involves Larry David and his real-life best friend, stand-up comedian Richard Lewis, is almost entirely improvised.

Larry gets into arguments with a lot of people, but his most frequent verbal combatant has to be the ever-lovestruck Richard Lewis. Almost every season, Lewis thinks he's found the woman of his dreams and falls in love, only for Larry David to somehow ruin it for him. Lewis almost didn't return to Curb for Season 11 due to health concerns, but he was able to recover in time for filming. As the trailer for Season 12 already shows, there's no way Lewis is missing the final season.

Ted Danson as Ted Danson

Another member of television comedy royalty that has been with the show pretty much since the beginning, Ted Danson, the star of Cheers, The Good Place, Mr. Mayor, and more, is back to piss Larry off.

Ted was once one of Larry's closest friends, with him and his now Curb Your Enthusiasm ex-wife and current real-life wife of almost thirty years, Mary Steenburgen, having a close bond with Larry and Cheryl. The TV versions of Ted and Mary separated shortly after Larry and Cheryl parted ways, so it didn't take long for Cheryl and Ted to start a new romantic bond. Since then, Larry and Ted have persevered as bitter frenemies.

Tracey Ullman as Irma Kostroski

Season 11 of Curb Your Enthusiasm introduced comedy legend Tracey Ullman to the series, and it looks like she's back for Season 12.

Last season, Larry was desperate to find a way to change the LA city ordinance around fencing of pools, as someone was blackmailing Larry after a thief drowned in his pool. His quest leads him to Irma Kostroski - an LA city member of council who, through a board vote, could get that ordinance overturned. Larry puts on the charm to seduce Irma, but she proves to be a pretty big handful.

Vince Vaughn as Freddy Funkhouser

The Funkhouser family lives on through Freddy Funkhouser, once again played by Wedding Crashers star Vince Vaughn.

Laughter is usually the chief associated term with Curb Your Enthusiasm, but there is a sadness with the knowledge that comedy icon Bob Einstein won't be present as Marty Funkhouser. Prior to the actor's passing in 2019, Einstein's portrayal of Funkhouser quickly became a fan-favorite side character in the series. Still, his legacy lives on through Freddy Funkhouser - a relative of Marty's who recently started hanging out with Larry and his other companions.

Dana Lee as Mr. Takahashi

Another classic returning character, Dr. Ken star Dana Lee returns as Mr. Takahashi.

Given how Larry is a multi-millionaire thanks to his Seinfeld days, he and his friends frequently attend a nearby country club. The owner of that club is Mr. Takahashi, and Larry always seems to find a way to get under his skin. The most infamous event is when Larry accidentally killed Takahashi's prized pet swan, and he likely hasn't forgiven the troublesome club patron since.

Other Guest Stars in 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Season 12

Curb Your Enthusiasm features no shortage of celebrity cameos, and the trailer for Season 12 features a few. Look closely, and you'll be able to spot Will & Grace star Sean Hayes, Schitt's Creek star Dan Levy, and District 9 star Sharlto Copely. There will undoubtedly be even more celebrity appearances once Season 12 finally airs this February.

Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 12 premieres on Sunday, February 4th, 2024 on HBO and Max.

