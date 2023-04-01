For over twenty years, Larry David has been making viewers everywhere laugh out loud through his long-running and Emmy Award-winning series, Curb Your Enthusiasm (2000-). Although, Larry David has also been causing fits of laughter long before his beloved starring role. After all, he is the co-creator of Seinfeld (1989-1998), which is arguably the most successful comedy series ever made both in terms of its critical reception and record-breaking ratings. Though co-creator Jerry Seinfeld is very much the lead character of the titular series, it's also no secret that Jason Alexander's character of George Costanza is supposed to be a caricature of Larry David himself.

After Seinfeld officially concluded in 1998, fans of the hit series quickly felt an itch for more of that sarcastic and clever brand of comedy that Larry David is so well known for. Thankfully, they wouldn't have to wait long, as only two years after the show's conclusion, Larry David would be teaming up with HBO for an all-new series. Titled Curb Your Enthusiasm, the episodic comedy series would not only be written by Larry David, but it would also star Larry David as an exaggerated version of, you guessed it, Larry David. Not to mention, being on HBO rather than network television, David and the rest of the show's creative team had free rein to make the show as raunchy and swear-filled as they wanted.

Now, Larry will be returning to bring even more absurd antics to the city of Los Angeles with the anticipated Season 12, and if early reports are to be believed, this may be the show's last season. If true, this would join the growing list of HBO shows in 2023 to conclude, joining other acclaimed shows Succession (2018-2023) and Barry (2018-2023). Plus, if Curb Your Enthusiasm does end, it would mark the conclusion of HBO's longest-running scripted series ever. To learn more about the twelfth and potentially final season's cast, crew, release window, and more, here is everything we know so far about Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 12.

What Is Curb Your Enthusiasm About?

Though it may seem obvious from the eleven seasons of the show, Curb Your Enthusiasm became an instant smash-hit success. Not only did HBO subscribers instantly connect with the overly neurotic and selfish version of the legendary comedic writer, but they also fell in love with the fleshed-out side characters that David frequently hangs out with. These include Larry's ex-wife Cheryl (Cheryl Hines), Larry's agent Jeff (Jeff Garlin), Jeff's intimidating wife Susie (Susie Essman), Larry's roommate Leon (J.B. Smoove), and of course, Larry David's lifelong friend in both the show and real life, Richard (Richard Lewis).

Is There a Trailer for Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 12?

Filming is well underway on Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 12, with production expected to finish sometime in the next month or two. Because the footage is still actively being filmed, no trailer for Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 12 has been released just yet, though we'll likely get a first look at the season by the end of the year. However, if you are looking for a brief behind-the-scenes look at what's in store, Cheryl Hines took to Twitter to share a selfie with her and Susie Essman as they make their way to the season's set.

Will Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 12 Premiere on Cable or on Streaming?

Historically, Curb Your Enthusiasm has aired on both HBO's main cable channel and their hit streaming service HBO Max. That's not expected to change ahead of Season 12, likely premiering during HBO's primetime slot on Sundays and is available to watch and stream the same day on HBO Max.

A hard date for the premiere of Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 12 has not yet been revealed by HBO, but we do know that the television juggernaut is planning on releasing the series by the end of the year. Past seasons have typically premiered sometime this Fall, potentially around the October period. As far as the potential release schedule, more than likely the series will continue with its weekly release plan, with one episode in its expected ten-episode run to premiere every Sunday night.

Do You Need to Watch the Previous Seasons of Curb Your Enthusiasm Before Season 12?

Though there are certainly serialized elements in Curb Your Enthusiasm's eleven seasons, the show is largely episodic in nature. That means most if not all the episodes and seasons are largely disconnected from each other and can be watched in pretty much any order. For that reason, the prior seasons of Curb Your Enthusiasm aren't essential viewing if you hope to jump into Season 12 and haven't seen the show before. There are only a few major elements that carry over from past episodes and seasons, such as Cheryl and Larry's divorce and Leon becoming a full-time roommate to Larry.

The last season saw Larry attempt to make a fictional television series called "Young Larry" - a sitcom based on the comedian when he was young. That all gets thrown into jeopardy when a would-be robber accidentally drowns in Larry's pool, and the burglar's brother blackmails the writer to give his talentless daughter a part in the show.

Who Is Making Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 12?

As always, Larry David will also be writing the series in addition to starring in it. Though much of the show is known for its improvisation (particularly in the scenes between Larry David and Richard Lewis), Larry's keen eye for plants, payoffs, and dramatic irony in his screenwriting is still second to none.

Longtime series producer Jon Hayman (It's Like, You Know...) is also returning, and was even the one who revealed that Season 12 of Curb Your Enthusiasm may be its last.

Who Is Starring in Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 12?

For the twelfth time in a row, Larry David will once again play an exaggerated version of himself as he navigates the trials and tribulations of his daily life. The usual suspects of the recurring cast are also set to return, including Cheryl Hines, Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman, J.B. Smoove, and Richard Lewis. Set to join the cast for the first time, and likely the first of many guest stars, is the Oscar-winning star of Coda (2020), Troy Kotsur.

Are the Previous Seasons of Curb Your Enthusiasm Available to Stream on HBO Max?

Yes, to revisit the insane antics of Larry David, you can watch all eleven previous seasons of Curb Your Enthusiasm on HBO Max.

