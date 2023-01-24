Last year, Troy Kotsur won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. Now, the actor is about to achieve another huge honor in the industry: getting to play himself on Curb Your Enthusiasm. Variety is reporting that the CODA star will guest star in the upcoming twelfth season of the HBO comedy.

Kotsur became the first Deaf man and second Deaf performer overall to win an Academy Award, after his CODA co-star Marlee Matlin won for Children of a Lesser God in 1986. His performance in the film also helped him make history at the BAFTAs, Critics Choice Awards, and Screen Actors Guild Awards as he became the first Deaf performer to win those awards. CODA was one of the most critically beloved films of last year. At the Academy Awards, it won in all three categories that it was nominated for, including Kotsur’s Best Supporting Actor, Best Picture, and Best Adapted Screenplay.

Kotsur's other past roles include movies like The Number 23 and guest roles in hit series like Criminal Minds, CSI: NY, and Scrubs. He also recently appeared in the Disney+ Star Wars series The Book of Boba Fett, which he also worked on behind the camera creating the fictional sign language used by the Tusken Raiders. He will next star in a currently untitled Disney+ series about a deaf high school football team.

Curb Your Enthusiasm stars Larry David as a fictionalized version of himself who often finds himself running afoul of the people around him when faced with little annoyances. One of the hallmarks of the series is celebrities playing themselves and then coming into conflict with David in some way, most notably Ted Danson who has appeared multiple times. Kotsur will be joining an immense list of past guest stars that includes talents like Michael J. Fox, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jon Hamm, Woody Harrelson, and the stars of Seinfeld. Kotsur’s episode will see him play a version of himself who is a member of the same golf club as David.

Curb Your Enthusiasm stars David alongside Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman, J.B. Smoove, Cheryl Hines, Richard Lewis, Vince Vaughn, and Danson. David also serves as an executive producer with Garlin and Jeff Schaffer on the series. Laura Streicher and Jennifer Corey serve as co-executive producers.

When Season 12 of Curb Your Enthusiasm will premiere has yet to be announced. Stay tuned to Collider as more information about the upcoming season is announced. All eleven seasons are available to stream on HBO Max. Check out the trailer for Kotsur’s CODA below: