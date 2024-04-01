Editor's Note: The below contains spoilers for 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Season 12.

The Big Picture Conan O'Brien's cameo in Curb Your Enthusiasm as a self-absorbed celebrity is based on a real-life celebrity encounter story.

While Conan's appearance adds a fun twist, the subplot feels forced and lacks depth compared to other guest stars like Lori Loughlin.

The valet subplot was added to give Conan O'Brien more to do, but ultimately his character's portrayal falls flat with little payoff.

Season 12 of Curb Your Enthusiasm, which is sadly its last, has also been one of its best, with Larry David's hilarious shenanigans in top form, and the tease that this series could end just like Seinfeld did. Part of what has worked best this season for Curb Your Enthusiasm is its guest stars. Sienna Miller was great, playing against expectations as an actress who is only good if she's chewing food at the same time. Full House's Lori Loughlin used her real life scandal for an episode that showed her as someone who still cheats to get her way. Then there's the use of Conan O'Brien for the episode "The Colostomy Bag." O'Brien, the former host of Late Night with Conan O'Brien, and his TBS show, Conan, is one of the nicest men in show business, but it's rare to see him as an actor. For him to be on Curb Your Enthusiasm was a fun surprise, yet it didn't work exactly, thanks to Larry David's need to base plots on real life, even if the joke runs thin.

Larry David Needs To Get Access To Speak to Conan O’Brien on ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’

Conan O'Brien isn't the focus of this particular Curb Your Enthusiasm, titled "The Colostomy Bag." That distinction goes to another famous entertainer, actor Steve Buscemi, who doesn't play himself, but a character named Mike DiCarlo. He's selling a nice car, and Larry's friend, the late, great Richard Lewis, is a potential buyer. Due to having long COVID, Richard can't smell, so he brings Larry along to see if the car has any weird smells. It turns out to have a smell indeed, and after an argument with DiCarlo where the car seller goes into detail about his life's woes, Larry tries to comfort him by making an awkward joke that it could be worse, at least he's not wearing a colostomy bag. After getting a weird look from DiCarlo, much of the rest of the episode involves Larry trying to find out if DiCarlo does indeed wear a colostomy bag himself.

Conan O'Brien's role is small, but a hilarious one at first. The first time we see him is when Larry notices him walking his Dalmatian down the street. Talking to Richard Lewis later, Larry finds out that he needs clearance to talk to Conan on the street. No one is allowed to just go up to the guy and say hi, but no worries, as Richard tells Larry he can get him "Conan clearance." After spending much of the episode arguing with a valet who doesn't like that Larry throws his keys to other valets because it looks elitist, and he could hurt someone, Larry gets home to find Conan walking his dog right by his house. Excited, he goes right up to the former talk show host, but it turns out that Richard Lewis never got him Conan clearance. Conan says, "Technically, this is an uncleared conversation. It feels like I'm being ambushed." He's not happy at all to be spoken to. It gets even worse when Larry asks if Conan's dog has been to a firehouse. O'Brien is upset to have his dog stereotyped, adding, "This is the type of conversation I'm trying to avoid." He then shuts the talk down, telling Larry to get clearance from Lewis as he walks off.

We see Conan one more time when Larry's Tesla runs out of juice right in front of O'Brien's house. What a coincidence! Larry bangs on Conan's windows, startling the man, before begging to borrow Conan's car (you'll have to watch the episode to find out why). Conan is upset, complaining that "This is completely unauthorized" before giving in and tossing Larry the car keys, which then hit our hero right in the face, damaging his eye. The valet was right!

Conan O'Brien's 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Character Is Based on Real life

Like many Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm episodes, "The Colostomy Bag" finds its roots in real life. Curb's executive producer, Jeff Schaffer, told The Hollywood Reporter about how Conan O'Brien's cameo came to be, saying that they'd always wanted to have him. It turns out the true story inspiration came from Alec Berg, the co-creator of Barry, who also worked on Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm. Schaffer said:

“I will not tell you who the celebrity was. But there was a celebrity in Alec’s neighborhood and he wanted to say hi, but didn’t want to just come up and bug him and be weird. He was texting me about this and we went back and forth over text, imagining this bureaucratic system of guidelines to get clearance when approaching a celebrity.”

Schaffer and David thought it would make for a funny Curb Your Enthusiasm story and pitched it to Conan, thinking he'd be the perfect person to play it. Conan O'Brien is seen as one of the nicest and funniest men in Hollywood, so how about we have him play the jerk?

'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Season 12 Has Used Other Guest Stars Better

Conan O'Brien will appear in cameos, usually as himself, in television shows and movies, but an actor he is not. While he can act, he was a little more focused on being a great late night host (and the best ever in this writer's opinion). It's his long-time sidekick, Andy Richter, who fared better as an actual actor, even having his own TV series, the short-lived Andy Richter Controls the Universe, two decades ago. For Curb Your Enthusiasm to bring Conan O'Brien in, it's disappointing that he didn't do more than just play himself yet again.

"The Colostomy Bag" does have fun with O'Brien's image by turning him into a jerk, but while funny the first time you see it because of the unexpected swerve, it carries no weight and goes nowhere. Why would Conan act that way? Why would Richard Lewis be the one who can get clearance? It feels like the whole valet subplot was added just to give Conan O'Brien something to do because they were so attached to the idea of the Alec Berg story. Lori Loughlin was used better because, while her appearance was based on a real life story as well, it was her story, and there were more avenues for it to go down. Having Conan be a self-absorbed celebrity who hates conversation so much that you have to get clearance to speak to him is pretty much a one-way street. It's a punchline with little setup and even less payoff. If only Conan had done some time in the slammer first.

