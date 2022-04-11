The announcement of another season is more than fans can usually expect from the non-traditional series.

Since Season 11 wrapped up last December, Curb Your Enthusiasm fans have been waiting patiently for any official word on a Season 12. Now, thanks to a panel on the show hosted last night that featured creator and star Larry David, fans can start to get excited.

While David did not give a specific time frame of when to expect the next season, he did confirm that it's happening last night, at an Emmys panel for the show. The event screened an episode from Season 11 and then held a discussion about the episode with stars of the show David, Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman, J.B. Smoove, Cheryl Hines, Richard Lewis, and series executive producer Jeff Schaffer, and hosted by Rich Eisen. After the panel, Eisen announced the news with a tweet that read:

"So, I was honored to emcee an @TheEmmys panel for 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' tonight here in LA with most of the cast and asked Larry David the ultimate question: Will there be another season of Curb? He said yes."

When it comes to Curb Your Enthusiasm, the confirmation of a new season is more than fans can usually expect. The HBO comedy famously does not follow the standard series release schedule and only goes into production when David has an idea, as evident by the series having eleven seasons in twenty-two years. Fans of the show will remember the agonizing six-year hiatus between Seasons 8 and 9, only to then have to wait another three years between Seasons 9 and 10. So, having confirmation of a Season 12 — even with no predicted release date — is enough to excite fans!

Curb Your Enthusiasm is a show about a semi-fictionalized version of Seinfeld creator David. The episodes of the show often revolve around some social convection that David doesn’t adhere to or doesn’t think other people are adhering to enough. Often leading to the hilarious awkward situations and cringe humor that has made the show so popular with audiences. The series is also famous for the guest stars David gets to also play fictionalized versions of themselves, often to make fun of their public personas. Season 11 alone saw Albert Brooks, Ted Danson, Jon Hamm, Woody Harrelson, Richard Lewis, Lucy Liu, Dylan O'Brien, and Seth Rogen all playing themselves and more often than not getting in an argument with David over something minor.

Currently, Season 12 has no expected start date for production and HBO has yet to make an official announcement for the upcoming season.

You can check out Eisen’s announcement tweet below:

