Curb Your Enthusiasm is back on HBO for Season 12, with this one sadly being its last for the Larry David series. Fans have seen everything imaginable during the long-running sitcom. You name it and Larry has done it. His actions are so wild that when the real-life Larry David recently attacked Elmo on The Today Show, it felt like Curb Your Enthusiasm was becoming reality. The final season premiere was no different, with our favorite curmudgeon taken away in handcuffs. With that came a "eureka!" moment. Wait a minute! Seinfeld, which Larry David created, ended with that much maligned series finale of the gang all in prison. A few months ago, Jerry Seinfeld was coy in comments about how something was going on to fix that love it or hate it goodbye. Is Curb Your Enthusiasm about to end with Larry David in prison as well?

The 'Seinfeld' Series Finale Is Among the Most Hated Ever

Seinfeld was the biggest show of the 1990s. The "show about nothing" took every sitcom trope and turned it on its head. Sure, it was a series about friends, and two of those characters used to date, but Seinfeld wasn't interested in lessons being learned, happy endings, or romance. Jerry (Jerry Seinfeld), George (Jason Alexander), Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), and Kramer (Michael Richards) are some of the cruelest, most self-absorbed people you could ever meet. We loved them though, because they were hilarious and often got their comeuppance. Leading the way was Larry David, not only as the co-creator, but a writer who crafted many episodes around his real life. George is based on him, and Kramer is based on his one-time neighbor, Kenny Kramer. After Season 7, David was ready to move on to other things. He left the series and went out and directed that atrociously bad film, Sour Grapes. For two years he wasn't around much, outside of coming in to voice the exaggerated George Steinbrenner character. At the end of Season 9, with Seinfeld set to leave NBC airwaves forever, Larry David came back to write and direct the ending. It didn't go so well.

The Seinfeld series finale hype made it the Super Bowl of TV. It lived up to that hype as far as viewership is concerned, with 76.3 million people tuning in. Then the one-hour episode aired...and audiences hated it. Larry David took the familiar formula and twisted it into something foreign. The plot sees the Seinfeld four put on trial for refusing to be good Samaritans to a man being robbed. Their trial is filled with cameos, as characters from the past come back to testify about how horribly they'd been treated by these people. The finale felt like a strange nostalgia trip rather than a coherent and funny story.

For twenty-five years, we just had to accept that Seinfeld series finale. There was no changing it. Seinfeld was a perfect series with an imperfect ending. We came to expect that with TV. Critically acclaimed and popular series often have trouble sticking the landing. We're looking at you The Sopranos, Lost, Dexter, and Game of Thrones, just to name a few. Sure, the group had gotten back together again during Season 7 of Curb Your Enthusiasm, where the season-long arc involved Larry bringing Seinfeld back to the air for a special, but that was for fun, and not canon to the series. Then one day in October of last year, out of nowhere, Jerry Seinfeld made headlines with comments that could change everything. He revealed to the crowd at one of his stand-up shows that he had a secret about the famous series named after him, telling them:

"Something is going to happen that has to do with that ending. It hasn't happened yet. And just what you are thinking about, Larry and I have also been thinking about, so you'll see... you'll see."

That mysterious comment got people talking. What did Jerry Seinfeld mean? Ill-fated TV reboots are everywhere now. Was Jerry going to try to bring Seinfeld back too? Perhaps he was simply talking about a future Super Bowl commercial, but that wasn't the case either. Making everything more strange, his former co-stars said they were clueless about his plans. Julia Louis-Dreyfus told The Guardian, "I don't know what the hell he's talking about." Jason Alexander told Extra, "I don't know anything about it… No one called me. Apparently, they don't need George." He said he'd spoken to Michael Richards, and he didn't know anything about it either. But what about Larry David? Seinfeld said the two were working together on whatever it was.

Is 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' About To Copy the 'Seinfeld' Finale?

In an interview with ET ahead of the season premiere of Curb Your Enthusiasm's final season, Larry David was asked if the series would have some sort of Seinfeld reunion. His response was a quick, "No, no, no, no." Fair enough, but no offense to Larry David, as painfully honest as he is, all of those no's aren't convincing. For Jerry Seinfeld to make those comments meant something was up. He wouldn't say that for no reason. After Curb Your Enthusiasm's first episode came to an end, the first clue may have been revealed.

In the episode, titled "Atlanta," Larry goes to the Georgia city to show up for a party he's been paid to attend. Everything goes wrong for Larry like it always does. The last thing to go wrong is the worst for him. In a fun surprise, Leon's (J.B. Smoove) Auntie Rae (Ellia English) appears for the first time since Season 7. Larry ends up in line with her outside when she goes to vote, and when she says she's hot and thirsty, our hero offers her a much-needed bottle of water. It's a good deed, but an illegal one. Two police officers see Larry and tell him that it's against the law to hand out food and water to voters in line. He's promptly arrested, and the poor guy looks confused as he's hauled away. It leads to the last image of his mugshot, Larry glaring at the camera with anger, very similar to how a certain former president once did last year.

Larry is now in jail, just like the Seinfeld gang ended up in jail. The difference is that Seinfeld ended with that scene, while Curb Your Enthusiasm's final season begins with it. Is this the setup for another crazy season-long arc with Larry in legal trouble, a wink to that ex-President's legal woes? If so, this could be what Jerry Seinfeld was referring to when he spoke about working with Larry on the Seinfeld ending. Is the cast going to come back as themselves to help get Larry out of jail, or even end up in there with him? There are so many questions and so many different routes it could go. While we can't confirm that this is what's up, it's the best guess we have so far. It would be the perfect full-circle finale for Curb Your Enthusiasm's ending to tie into Seinfeld's in some way. Larry David doesn't care what people think of him. He likes the controversy. It's why he'll beat up Elmo on live TV. So how about taking us back to a moment in time fans hate so much just to spite everyone?

