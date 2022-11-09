Leon Black is back! And so are the rest of the Curb Your Enthusiasm crew. JB Smoove, who plays Larry David's ne'er-do-well eternal house guest and best friend in the long-running HBO comedy series, made the announcement today in a really rather strongly worded Instagram post. No premiere date has yet been set for the series' twelfth season.

"Hey it's ya man JB Smoove aka Leon Black in this b—," his video post begins. Smoove then goes on to show some of the series' best-loved cast members sitting behind him, including Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman, and David himself. Smoove and David then begin to spat, with Smoove saying that "Larry gets cussed the f—k out every day". Smoove goes on to promote his comedy tour, which David claims no one would spend a nickel on. The clip features the hilarious antagonism so signature to the series that almost makes up for the excruciating wait for Season 12.

Smoove's post also featured the following caption, "Curb is back!!! I’m currently on set acting a fool with the incredible cast of @CurbYourEnthusiasm as we film season 12!!! F—k you, Larry!" The post goes on to promote Smoove's comedy tour, which will be stopping in Washington, DC on November 10, 2022. Smoove will also be performing in New York on November 11, 2022.

Image via HBO

RELATED:

Seth Rogen Talks 'The Boys' Season 4 & 'Diabolical' Season 2 [Exclusive]

Curb Your Enthusiasm originally premiered on HBO in 2000. The series has aired intermittently ever since, with David often taking several year-long breaks between seasons, which he films at his discretion. The series follows a fictional version of David through his daily life, as he struggles to navigate the often illogical aspects of polite society. The series sees David living in the legacy of his Seinfeld fame and wealth along with his comedian friends and, well, foes, which include Ted Danson and Richard Lewis.

Larry David originally made his name in comedy as the co-creator of the famous 1990s sitcom Seinfeld. The often hated and constantly scheming character of George Costanza, played by Jason Alexander, is based on Larry David himself, a fact that is often the punchline of many Curb Your Enthusiasm jokes.

Curb Your Enthusiasm's eleventh season premiered in 2021. Season 12 of the series is currently filming. Who knows what trouble Larry will get into next, but judging by Smoove's recent Instagram post, there will be no shortage of hilarious squabbles. You can take a look at the Season 11 trailer and Smoove's Instagram post below.