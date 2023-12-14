The Big Picture The upcoming 12th season of Curb Your Enthusiasm will be the show's last, scheduled to premiere on February 4, 2024.

Larry David humorously declares his relief at shedding the 'Larry David' persona and becoming a kind and considerate human being.

Although there is a possibility of the show returning in the future, David seems confident that this will be the end, with the final episode airing on April 7.

Cue the sad tuba music - Curb Your Enthusiasm has been curbed. Creator Larry David says the long-running HBO comedy's upcoming 12th season will be its last. Deadline reports that the show, which premiered all the way back in 2000, will be coming to a conclusion with its next season, which was recently revealed to be premiering in February.

In a statement that may be a touch facetious, creator and star David said "As Curb comes to an end, I will now have the opportunity to finally shed this ‘Larry David’ persona and become the person God intended me to be – the thoughtful, kind, caring, considerate human being I was until I got derailed by portraying this malignant character. And so ‘Larry David,’ I bid you farewell. Your misanthropy will not be missed. And for those of you who would like to get in touch with me, you can reach me at Doctors Without Borders." Given that the show occasionally went several years between seasons, it's not impossible that the series may yet return, but for now, David seems pretty, pretty, pretty sure that this is the end. The 12th and final season of Curb Your Enthusiasm will consist of ten episodes, and will premiere on February 4, 2024; the series finale will debut on April 7.

What is 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'?

Image via HBO

Curb Your Enthusiasm began as a one-hour metafictional special on HBO, Larry David: Curb Your Enthusiasm, which saw a fictional version of the comedian and Seinfeld creator attempt to get back into stand-up comedy after the Seinfeld finale. While it had some of the hallmarks of the series, including Cheryl Hines as Larry's then-wife Cheryl and the show's trademark "cringe comedy", it also featured Larry and Cheryl with kids. The kids were abandoned when the show was retooled into a half-hour sitcom, which premiered to great acclaim in 2000. Over the course of the series, Larry has divorced Cheryl, gained a roommate in Leon Black (J.B. Smoove), and presided over hundreds of personal humiliations of his own making.

Curb Your Enthusiasm's 12th season will feature David, Hines, and Smoove, as well as the series' other supporting cast. That includes Jeff Garlin as Larry's friend and agent, Jeff Greene; Suzie Essman as Jeff's acerbic wife, Susie; Vince Vaughn as Freddie Funkhouser, the half-brother of Larry's friend Marty (the late Bob Einstein); Tracey Ullman as city councilor (and Larry's ex-girlfriend) Irma Kostroski, and comedian Richard Lewis and Cheers star Ted Danson as themselves.

Curb Your Enthusiasm's 12th and final season will premiere Sunday, February 4, 2024, and the rest of the series is streaming on Max in the U.S. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.

Curb Your Enthusiasm Release Date October 15, 2000 Cast Larry David , Jeff Garlin Main Genre Comedy Genres Comedy Seasons 12 Studio HBO

Watch on Max