There may be more stories to tell and more enthusiasm to be curbed after all for HBO's hit comedy Curb Your Enthusiasm. The prospect of a new season following the upcoming Season 12 seemed grim when sources, including producer Jon Hayman, seemed to confirm the series was entering its final run. However, Deadline reports today that executive producer Jeff Schaffer came out to heavily downplay those rumors, claiming that the team was still nowhere close to a decision regarding the future of the series.

"Reports of our demise have been greatly exaggerated," Schaffer commented. "We literally just finished shooting last week. So, yeah, we’re done." The confusion and uncertainty seem to boil down to the general philosophy of the show's production. Curb Your Enthusiasm is known for the varying gaps between seasons as the show's creator and star Larry David mulls over new ideas. Seasons 8 and 9, for example, aired over six years apart. Season 12, meanwhile, took a full eight months after Season 11 aired to see an official renewal from HBO even though David previously confirmed work was underway on the new season.

Schaffer emphasized the show's nebulous relationship with cancelation, clarifying that every season is treated like it could be the last by the cast and crew:

“My first season was Season 5. And you know what the final episode of that season was called? ‘The End.’ Not ironically. That was 15 years ago. So every season is the last season. It’s been this way forever. Larry’s put all the ideas he likes into the season. He’s the only one who thinks he’s never gonna have another good idea. So, of course, he’s done for a while. But you know, usually he goes out and has spirited encounters with the Westside of Los Angeles and then ideas come. So we’re in the same spot we’re always in. It’s just business as usual.”

Image via HBO

RELATED: What's New on HBO Max in April 2023

Curb Your Enthusiasm Is Apparently as Funny as Ever in Season 12

David has managed to keep the cringe comedy series fresh going into its 12th season, following a fictionalized version of himself as he faces breakdowns in the everyday facets of communication all while celebrity guests appear throughout his world. Throughout its run, the series has racked up 51 Emmy nominations all while serving as the blueprint for other comedies about the heightened personalities of celebrities. Despite the highs the series has reached, Schaffer teases the new episodes may be some of the funniest yet. "We write it three times, because we write the outline, we write it on set, and we’re writing in the edit room now," he added. "It’s great. It’s gonna be a great season. I’m really excited about it. And I think people are really, really gonna like it.”

Season 12 will see David's main castmates return including Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman, J.B. Smoove, Cheryl Hines, Vince Vaughn, Ted Danson, and Richard Lewis among others. One of his celebrity encounters for the upcoming season has already been unveiled in the form of CODA star Troy Kotsur who'll appear as a heightened version of himself who's a member of David's golf club.

There's currently no release date for Season 12 of Curb Your Enthusiasm. All previous seasons can currently be streamed on HBO Max. Check out the trailer for Season 11 below.