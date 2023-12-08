The Big Picture Season 12 of Curb Your Enthusiasm will premiere on February 4.

The long-running comedy series was created by and stars Larry David. It also stars Jeff Garlin and Susie Essman.

Curb Your Enthusiasm is available to stream on Max in the U.S.

The fictional version of Larry David is returning to TV early next year. According to IndieWire, Season 12 of Curb Your Enthusiasm will premiere on HBO on February 4. HBO's Casey Bloys had previously announced the comedy show's return in February last month. The show's previous season concluded in December 2021.

Curb Your Enthusiasm originally premiered as a special in 1999, and as a series in 2000. The series follows David playing a fictional version of himself after the success of Seinfeld. Just like Seinfeld, the series' humor makes fun of many everyday occurrences and awkward situations. In addition to David, the series also stars Jeff Garlin as Larry's manager and best friend Greene. Jeff also has a wife named Susie (Susie Essman) who constantly gets into fights with Larry and usually throws him out of her house. The series also stars Cheryl Hines as Cheryl David. Although they were originally married when the series began, the couple later separated in Season 6. The sixth season also introduced Leon Black (J. B. Smoove) who is now Larry's roommate.

Each season of Curb Your Enthusiasm typically has a season-long story arc. One of the most notable ones was Season 7, which followed Larry and Jerry Seinfeld putting together a fictional Seinfeld reunion show. The season even featured segments of Seinfeld, Jason Alexander, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Michael Richards reprising their roles from the sitcom. Season 11 followed Larry as he was putting together a sitcom based on his younger years called Young Larry. However, after a burglar drowned in his pool, the burglar's brother blackmailed Larry because his pool didn't have a fence. This led to Larry being forced to give the blackmailer's daughter a starring role in his new show. To try to change the law and save his show, Larry began dating a councilwoman played by Tracey Ulman, who Larry found revolting.

Will Season 12 Be the Final Season of 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'?

Image via HBO

Earlier this year, it was rumored that the upcoming twelfth season will be the final season of Curb Your Enthusiasm. However, executive producer later Jeff Schaffer responded to the rumors by saying that Larry treats every season like it's the final one. When announcing that the show would return in February, Bloys said "We generally leave that up to Larry, and I think he's thinking about what he wants to do. He knows it's kind of an open invitation, so I think he's going to decide whether he wants to continue or make this the final season. I would guess before it airs, he'll decide."

The first 11 seasons of Curb Your Enthusiasm are currently available to stream on Max in the U.S. A trailer for Season 11 can be watched below:

Curb Your Enthusiasm Release Date October 15, 2000 Cast Larry David , Jeff Garlin Main Genre Comedy Genres Comedy Seasons 12 Studio HBO

Watch on Max