Curb Your Enthusiasm fans now know when they can expect to see Larry David return to television. According to Variety, the long-running sitcom will return for its 12th season on HBO in February 2024. "I was thinking last night that Curb, in 12 seasons over 20 years, or something like that, has aired all over the schedule, and it is a highlight wherever it ends up," said HBO's Casey Bloys during the announcement.

Curb Your Enthusiasm follows a fictional version of David following the success of co-creating Seinfeld. Throughout the series, Larry often finds himself in comedic situations due to misunderstandings. Larry often always be the only one to say what everyone else is thinking, despite how inappropriate it may be. In the series, Larry is often with his best friend and manager Jeff Greene (Jeff Garlin) and his roommate Leon Black (J. B. Smoove). Despite being divorced, Larry still often sees his ex-wife Cheryl (Cheryl Hines). One person that Larry often comes into conflict with is Jeff's wife Susie (Susie Essman).

Although it was rumored that the show may end after the show's 12th season, a decision on the future of the series has not yet been made. "We generally leave that up to Larry, and I think he's thinking about what he wants to do," said Bloys. "He knows it's kind of been an open invitation, so I think he's going to decide whether he wants to continue or make this the final season. I would guess before it airs, he'll decide." There have been many times when Curb Your Enthusiasm has been off the air for years before it returns for a new season. The show's ninth season premiered in 2017, more than six years after Season 8 concluded.

'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Featured a Crossover With Larry David's Other Iconic Sitcom

Throughout Curb Your Enthusiasm's run, the show has made several references to Seinfeld. The second season of the series even followed David creating a new sitcom series, which was originally going to star Jason Alexander and later Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The seventh season of Curb Your Enthusiasm followed David and Jerry Seinfeld creating a Seinfeld reunion show. The season finale even included scenes of Seinfeld, Alexander, Louis-Dreyfus, and Michael Richards reprising their Seinfeld roles for the fictional reunion special.

Season 12 of Curb Your Enthusiasm is scheduled to premiere on HBO in February 2024. The show's first 11 seasons are currently available to stream on Max in the U.S. In the meantime, check out a trailer for the show's 11th season below: