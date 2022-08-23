Pretty, pretty, pretty good news for Curb Your Enthusiasm fans. Although Larry David had previously confirmed that Season 12 was coming earlier this year and an update earlier in August said that production was slated for Fall, HBO finally gave the series an official renewal.

Curb Your Enthusiasm has long stood as one of the more unique comedies out there, finding the humor and chaos that can unfold from ordinary social conventions. Beginning in 2001, the show stars David as an exaggerated version of himself as he goes through the minutiae of everyday life, often bumbling through ordinary situations and getting involved in major misunderstandings due to his own ideas of how socializing works. These breakdowns in communication become the source of the show's iconic brand of cringe comedy. To further create awkwardness and authenticity in performing, the show is mostly improvised with actors only given a general outline of a situation, adding to the chaos in the process.

Alongside David, the show also boasts a cast of celebrities and guests who often also play by the show's exaggerated rules. Among those with a frequent presence on the show are Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman, J.B. Smoove, Cheryl Hines, Richard Lewis, Vince Vaughn, and Ted Danson. The show's been able to get a long line of high-profile guests on board though, including the main cast of David's other hit comedy about nothing Seinfeld.

Image via HBO

“Larry outdoes himself season after season and always manages to come back when the audience needs him most," Amy Gravitt, Executive Vice President of HBO Programming said regarding the renewal. "We’re thrilled for him, Jeff Schaffer, and our phenomenal cast to continue making us laugh and cringe in equal measure.” David, for his part, used his official statement about the renewal to gush about how incredible it is to play the ultra-intelligent, attractive, and multi-faceted Larry David:

Playing the role of Larry David has been the greatest honor of my life. In researching this multi-faceted, multi-talented man, I discovered that there’s more to him than I ever could have imagined: He speaks six languages, brines his own pickles, and spearheads a national movement to install a bidet in every home. I’ve also been told from numerous sources that he is the most generous of lovers. I am so excited to once again transform into this force of nature. I only pray that I can do him justice.

Eleven seasons in, Curb Your Enthusiasm remains as popular as ever for HBO. Over the course of its run, the show has picked up 51 Emmy nominations with four more coming in its most recent run including a nod for Bill Hader's guest appearance. The renewal should be more than welcome news for fans of the series who've at times had to endure long waits to see the latest season.

Season 11 ended its run back in December. See the official trailer for the most recent season below.