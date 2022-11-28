Fans of Larry David's uber-successful sitcom Curb Your Enthusiasm have been given yet another reason to look forward to the upcoming 12th season with even more enthusiasm. Richard Lewis is back to provide Larry with more troubles and give us more joy, and it simply doesn't get any better than this. Lewis, who portrays a fictionalized version of himself on the HBO show, confirmed the news on Twitter, expressing much excitement and anticipation for his return while announcing that he has begun filming scenes for Season 12.

“I’m back shooting Curb!,” Lewis wrote in his tweet. “I’m a lucky cat to be with my oldest pal who just so happens to be a genius. Don’t tell him I called him that or he’ll mock me to my grave. A 22-year ride so far!” Lewis has appeared on every season of the hit sitcom show since it premiered in 2000. After a health scare saw him announce his absence from the 11th season, Lewis made an unexpected appearance in one episode after he recovered quicker than initially expected. It was a return that elated both Lewis and fans alike, as he described it as “maybe the best I’ve ever been in the 11 seasons.”

In the lead-up to filming for the 11th season, Lewis underwent three surgeries, one on his back and the other two on either side of his shoulders. The recuperation period that followed saw the actor undergo physical therapy five times a week, consequently, he announced that he was going to be absent from Season 11 in which he was slated to appear in 6 episodes. Luckily, he was able to appear in one episode. While Lewis did not reveal how many episodes of the upcoming season he will appear in, it's likely it will be more than one as he has seemingly fared considerably better in recent times.

HBO picked up Curb for a 12th season months after the Season 11 finale. With a 92% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the season was hailed by fans and critics as one of the funniest in the show's history, and while that means that the bar has been raised for the subsequent seasons, showrunner Jeff Schaffer has assured fans that there is no dearth of ideas to keep fans entertained and has promised an equally enthralling run with Season 12. With Lewis' return, it's easy to imagine how that will be achievable.

Earlier this month, JB Smoove, who plays Larry's roommate Leon Black, took to Instagram to announce that filming for Season 12 had begun, sharing a behind-the-scenes clip of some of the show's stars including David, Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman. Other stars including Ted Danson are back for Season 12.

HBO is yet to set a release date for the 12th season. You can check out Lewis' tweet below: