After more than two decades of entertaining the world, HBO has released the last trailer for the final season of Curb Your Enthusiasm. Premiering on February 4, the new episodes will mark the final stories featuring Larry David as a fictional version of himself, Jeff Greene (Jeff Garlin) and Cheryl David (Cheryl Hines) as they all move on towards a different stage of their lives. After years of making life insufferable for everyone around him, Larry will go out with a bang in the final season of Curb Your Enthusiasm, with him bringing the signature humor he's used to build his career since before the show began airing.

The trailer opens with Larry trying to sound deep by asking Leon (J.B. Smoove) if he's ever noticed how people look different in the mirror than they do in pictures, before the lead of the show moves on towards other uncomfortable scenarios. Larry can also be seen making a case for him looking great with breast implants and having a heated argument with Ted Danson, letting audiences know that he'll remain the lovable, unpredictable mess he's been throughout the course of the successful comedy series. And the conclusion to his journey will feature plenty of surprises.

The final season of Curb Your Enthusiasm will follow Larry after Irma (Tracey Ullman) found out that he stole his grandfather's shoes, causing her to start drinking again after going through a recovery process. In the meantime, Mary Steenburgen is busy with her trip with Alexander Vindman after stealing Leo's passport. Larry will have plenty of problems to deal with during the final episodes of the show he's led for two decades, as HBO says goodbye to a series that has earned 47 Primetime Emmy Awards nominations, including ten mentions in the Outstanding Comedy Series category.

The Guest Stars of 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'

Over the course of eleven seasons, Curb Your Enthusiasm has counted with guest stars such as Ben Stiller, David Schwimmer and Rosie O'Donnell as fictionalized versions of themselves. Notable names who've played fictional characters in the series include Bryan Cranston, Kaley Cuoco and Stephen Colbert. There's no doubt that the final season of Curb Your Enthusiasm will also include surprise guest appearances to accompany Larry as he says goodbye to the comedy that has allowed him to deliver more than 100 episodes.