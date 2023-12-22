The Big Picture Season 12 of Curb Your Enthusiasm is confirmed to be the show's final season, but its legacy would have been better if it ended with Season 8.

The post-hiatus era of Curb Your Enthusiasm lost its grounded and observational charm and focused on outlandish and manufactured situations.

The show's reliance on celebrity cameos and clichéd character traits has overshadowed the heart of the series and diminished the humor.

The announcement of a new season of Curb Your Enthusiasm triggers excitement and anticipation among the television community, or anyone with a strong sense of humor. We shouldn't take anything created by Larry David for granted. The revelation of Season 12 of Curb Your Enthusiasm is met with a bittersweet reception, as it is confirmed to be the show's final season. However, in the grand scope of the prolific series, its legacy may have been better suited if it had ended back in 2011, with the conclusion of Season 8, because ever since then, Curb has been, pretty, pretty, pretty good, but not great.

Curb Your Enthusiasm, which premiered on HBO in 2000, is Larry David's television follow-up to Seinfeld, perhaps the most formative sitcom in the modern era. The heavily unscripted series follows the life of a fictionalized version of David and his self-inflicted social mishaps that occur on a routine basis. Curb expands upon Seinfeld's loose elevator pitch: a show about nothing. After a decade of critical adoration, David walked away from the show upon the conclusion of Season 8. The series went on a 6-year hiatus until returning to the airwaves for Season 9 in 2017. David's series could be classified into the pre-hiatus and post-hiatus eras — not just due to its elapsed time between episodes, but due to the drop in quality.

'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Lost its Thematic Core as a Grounded "Show About Nothing"

David, now 76 years old, is still astute as a writer and performer. Excluding the stray commercial he did for FTX in 2022, he shows no signs of selling out, especially artistically. Curb has never attempted to aspire to fix the world or pretentiously comment on society. It solely exists to make people laugh. Seasons 9 through 11 have remnants of Curb's greatness in the pre-hiatus era. However, the consistent standard of quality has dissipated since its return in 2017. When Curb was at its most hysterically boundary-pushing and ingenious, it rivaled the groundbreaking Seinfeld. Coincidentally, the woes of the post-hiatus Curb are reminiscent of how David's preceding sitcom concluded away from his supervision. David left Seinfeld as a show-runner in its final two seasons, and the product speaks to a substantial absence in the writing room. While still iconic and a well-oiled laughter machine, Seasons 8 and 9 of Seinfeld took on the characteristics of Cosmo Kramer (Michael Richards), relying on zany and eccentric material rather than its minimalist foundations.

A "Show about nothing" was merely a colloquial mantra of Seinfeld. In actuality, the synopsis of the show was about how a comedian finds their material, according to David. The "nothing" aspect of the Larry David universe signifies the observational charm of both shows. They consistently found smart and rich humor within the most innocuous facets of life. This concept was rounded out by witty interactions between characters, which were inspired by conversations between David and his friend and co-showrunner, Jerry Seinfeld. Now free of any content restrictions thanks to the freedoms granted by HBO, Curb brilliantly operated under this same model. Throughout the series, David bickers with his wife, Cheryl (Cheryl Hines), his friend Jeff (Jeff Garlin), and Jeff's wife, Susie (Susie Essman), over trivial grievances involving social etiquette.

The post-hiatus era of Curb Your Enthusiasm lost sight of its grounded and observational charm. Premises became far too outlandish. The overarching plot of Season 9 centered around Larry being the target of a fatwa by the Iranian government after delivering an insensitive impression on live television. In Season 10, a joke about Larry's humorous quarrels with Mocha Joe (Saverio Guerra) inside his coffee shop escalates into pure farce, as he opens a brand new "spite" coffee shop to combat his business. Season 11 features a multitude of shark-jumping scenarios, including an extortion plot where Larry is forced to cast an inexperienced actor in a Netflix series based on his upbringing.

The Manufactured Scenarios and Celebrity Cameos in the New Seasons of 'Curb' Lose Sight of Larry David's Talents

If Curb had walked off into the sunset following Season 8, the timing would have been ideal because the last season before the hiatus crept closer to total farce than any other season prior, as evident in episodes such as "The Hero" and "Car Periscope." However, the episode "Palestinian Chicken," one of the most hilarious half-hours of television HBO has ever put to the screen, was featured in this season. The episode contained the trademark comedy of manners surrounding social etiquette, and packs in joke after joke between actors with palpable chemistry. Upon returning from the hiatus, David and company undercut the show's subtle moments and documentary-like intimacy. They used relatable scenarios to cater to David's persona, which primarily manifested in his character's faux pas that often resulted in disastrous consequences.

A glaring issue with Seasons 9 through 11 of Curb is the show's awkward attempts to engineer outrageous situations for Larry to get entangled with. Perhaps he has exhausted every aspect of basic living, but he rarely comments on the mundane aspects of behavior and societal norms. Because the writing forcefully manufactures social predicaments for Larry, his cringe-worthy and often deplorable behavior has diminished in shock value. Based on nothing but conjecture, the direction Curb has taken in recent years feels indicative of a show-runner in David losing touch with everyday life as he has amassed more wealth and fame. This is a struggle that has plagued comedians for years. Additionally, the dissonance between David and the minutiae of life has undermined the crux of David's style of comedy.

We all like seeing celebrities on screen. They are talented and help draw the audience to the story. In its post-hiatus state, Curb Your Enthusiasm has succumbed to the pitfalls of relying on celebrities to play recurring roles. Along with the far-fetched premises, appearances by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jon Hamm, Laverne Cox, Rebecca Romijn, Sean Penn, Jonah Hill, and Lucy Liu counter the show's grounded scope. While the show never presented Larry as part of the blue-collar working class, as he is the creator of Seinfeld in this universe, his celebrity friends Richard Lewis and Ted Danson were wholly believable in his humorous interactions with them. The aforementioned list of stars only covers half of the celebrity cameos who either play themselves or a separate character. By Season 11, the constant barrage of notable faces becomes exhausting.

Characters Have Become Clichés in the Post-Hiatus Era of 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'

The insistence on integrating celebrity appearances into story arcs in Curb is frustrating because it washes out the heart of the series: Larry's neurotic relationships with Cheryl, Jeff, Susie, Richard, and Leon (J.B. Smoove). The supporting cast's collection of iconic traits — Jeff's bewilderment towards Larry's bumbling social mishaps, Susie's volatile tirades, and Leon's disconnect with his waspy environment — devolved into tired clichés. Their trademark bits being run into the ground coincided with the Larry David schtick, the curmudgeon misanthrope who provokes people in his orbit due to his malcontent attitude, resembling parody in the later seasons of Curb. The show has made the character too lovable, with the humor stemming from his neuroticism softening in Seasons 9 through 11. Rarely is Larry punished for his disreputable behavior through the sardonic humor that immortalized the series during its peak, or, if he is, it is trapped in the prism of outlandish scenarios.

The harsh critiquing of Curb Your Enthusiasm is a comment on the show's high standard of excellence. While the post-hiatus seasons have not lived up to its lofty expectations, Curb still gives audiences flashes of greatness, and the show's presence on television is comforting for any fan of comedy — a large reason the announcement of Season 12 being the last hurrah is a bummer. However, in retrospect, not only did the quality of writing and performances decline after Season 8, but the ending of the final season before the hiatus would have been a perfect capstone to the series, which concludes with Larry fleeing to Paris to avoid partaking in a charity gig for Michael J. Fox. Going to laborious lengths to steer clear of a charitable cause is the Larry David character in a nutshell, and the following seasons have failed to properly configure why his buffoonery is so alluring to a mass audience. For six years, we thought Larry and Leon strolling through Paris was the final image of an incredible television series. Instead, Curb released three seasons of solid but ultimately underwhelming comedy.

