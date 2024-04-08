Editor's Note: The below contains spoilers for the 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' series finale.

After 12 pretty, pretty good seasons on HBO, Larry David's Curb Your Enthusiasm has come to an end. The co-creator of Seinfeld has made a career out of playing an exaggerated version of himself, doing it so well that it's now become hard to tell just where the real Larry David ends and the TV character begins. Just ask poor Elmo. The lengthy, 53 minute finale of Curb Your Enthusiasm, the series' 120th episode, leaves nothing on the table, giving fans more laughs, some perfect cameos, and a callback to another finale that Collider may have predicted since the first episode of the season.

'Curb Your Enthusiasm's Series Finale Sees Larry David on Trial

The final episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm is fittingly titled "No Lessons Learned," which was the motto for Larry David on Seinfeld, a show about nothing which was not allowed to lean into typical sitcom stereotypes of a lesson being learned at the end that brings the characters together. If anything, Seinfeld ended with the gang getting their comeuppance for their selfish acts. The same thing often happens to Larry David at the end of every Curb Your Enthusiasm, though he may not always deserve it. Sure, he's a self-absorbed jerk, but he's also a man with no filter who can't help but call out everyone else's bad behavior as well.

With that in mind, Curb Your Enthusiasm's first episode of Season 12 finds Larry in Atlanta for a party. It's there that he runs into Leon's (J.B. Smoove) Auntie Ray (Ellia English). While she is outside in the hot sun, standing in line waiting to vote, Larry hands her a bottle of water. The local police see this and arrest Larry, as it's illegal to give food and water to voters in Georgia. Larry is hauled in, where he poses for an angry-looking mugshot. Curb Your Enthusiasm has always had a deft way of combining reality with fiction in the series, from bringing in Michael J. Fox for a brilliant episode where he uses his real-life Parkinson's Disease to annoy Larry, to a recent episode that had Full House's Lori Loughlin cheating at a golf club, more than a wink to the actual cheating scandal that landed her in prison.

Season 12 sees Larry preparing for his eventual trial, which has him becoming a hero of sorts in the country. Of course, Larry being Larry, he finds a way to keep messing it up, like when he angers his new friends by conspicuously painting a lawn jockey. As Larry's trial commences, things don't look good for our hero.

Larry David Gets Sent to Prison in 'Curb Your Enthusiasm's Last Episode

"No Lessons Learned" begins with Larry on his way to Atlanta getting in trouble for having his phone on while on a plane, so he squeals on Jeff (Jeff Garlin) and Leon for doing the same. Meanwhile, Leon, even though he's known Larry for years, has finally started binge-watching Seinfeld, and he's fascinated by how Jerry has a new girlfriend every week. On their way to the courthouse, a woman driving on the highway, played by Allison Janney, won't let them merge into traffic, going so far as to flip them off. If that's not enough, a few minutes later, a kid accidentally throws a ball at Larry's head. When his mother tries to get him to apologize, wanting her son to learn a lesson, an impatient Larry tells the child, "I am 76 years old and I have never learned a lesson in my entire life." Meeting up with his friends, the late, great Richard Lewis tells Larry about his new girlfriend, Cynthia. When she walks in, it's of course Allison Janney, though her character denies being the woman who flipped him off. See, Larry's not always the bad guy!

Larry and company end up at Auntie Rae's restaurant, where the salad dressing is so good that Susie (Susie Essman) asks for the recipe, but Auntie Rae won't give it away. No matter, as later, Jeff and Larry call Auntie Rae, pretending to be someone who is having a medical emergency due to the dressing and begging for the ingredients. Auntie Rae gives it up and Jeff uses the info to make the dressing and give it to Susie, who declares it as the best anniversary present she's ever received. Meanwhile, jury selection for Larry's trial is beginning, with Greg Kinnear playing the prosecutor and Dean Norris as the judge. Larry cuts people from the jury for the most superficial of reasons, such as, "That guy's got a string tie. No liberal would be caught dead in a string tie."

What we're really here for is Larry's trial, where the prosecutor says in his opening statement that he's going to show a pattern of Larry David not respecting the law. So begins the calling of witnesses, like Larry's enemy, Mocha Joe (Saverio Guerra), who testifies about Larry opening a spite store to put him out of business and supposedly burning his place down. Several more witnesses are called, including Alexander Vindman, Bruce Springsteen, his ex-girlfriend Irma (Tracey Ullman), and a fun call back to Season 2's "The Doll," where Tara (Bailey Thompson), the little girl who Larry hugged while he had a water bottle down his pants, is all grown up testifies about what a pervert he is.

Knowing he's in trouble, Larry tries to counter the wave of negativity against him by putting Susie in a wheelchair and having her pretend that she's his girlfriend whose life he saved. Oh, and he also works in an animal shelter and with disabled kids who love Larry so much that "they would jump up if they could jump." All of this planning is for not, however, as Auntie Rae comes in to testify in Larry's favor, but learns about the scheme to steal her dressing by him and Jeff. She turns on the man who once helped her, recalling how Larry used the n-word and hugged her with an erection. Jerry Seinfeld himself shows up to support Larry, but with Larry's public image ruined, he's found guilty for breaking the Election and Integrity Act and immediately sentenced to one year in prison.

The 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Finale Recreates the Infamous Ending of 'Seinfeld'

Does all of this sound very familiar? If you're a Seinfeld fan, like Leon now is, it should. Curb Your Enthusiasm's last episode rips off the much maligned series finale of Seinfeld, which Larry David wrote and directed, where the Seinfeld four are sent to prison for not helping a man who was being robbed after a trial that brings back everyone they ever wronged. It's something that could be predicted from the season's first episode thanks to Jerry Seinfeld making news a few months ago by leaking that he was working with Larry on something that would fix the Seinfeld finale. We now know what he meant.

The parallels between Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm continue as Larry sits in a jail cell, complaining to a fellow inmate about his "pants tent," the fold in the groin in the pants that can make it look like someone is aroused. It's the same thing he complains about in the very first episode, just like Jerry and George (Jason Alexander) recreate the same conversation in the first and last episodes of Seinfeld. This is where it changes, though. Seinfeld ends with the gang in jail, and it looks like Larry is destined for the same fate over the next 12 months as the camera pulls back, but then Jerry walks in.

Seinfeld ran into who was supposed to be a sequestered juror at a restaurant who did not like Jerry telling him that he looked like Joe Pesci. Being sequestered means that you're not supposed to be out ("He's a bad sequesterer!"), so Jerry went to the judge and told him what happened, leading to a mistrial and Larry's conviction being overturned. As Larry is walking out of his cell he stops and says, "This is how we should've ended the finale." Jerry replies, "Oh my God, you're right. How did we not think of that?" The two friends then walk out of jail together, frustrated that they can't change the past, although, in the most hilarious of ways, they just did.

