The Big Picture After a successful run, Curb Your Enthusiasm delivered a final episode that pleased viewers with 1.1 million tuning in.

The final episode paid tribute to Seinfeld, with Larry David ending up in court.

Curb Your Enthusiasm remained a pop culture landmark for over two decades, with a loyal fan base celebrating its successful conclusion.

Every good thing must come to an end, and while Curb Your Enthusiasm had a remarkable run on television, it was time for the project starring Larry David to deliver its final episode to the audience that followed it for more than a decade. And, according to Variety, viewers were very pleased with the result. 1.1 million people tuned in to the final episode of the successful series, which turned out to be a return to form for Curb Your Enthusiasm. The data was obtained through a combination of Nielsen's records from the HBO cable channel and data from Warner Bros. when it comes to views that came from streaming.

The final episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm, which was titled "No Lessons Learned", scored the highest viewership number for the last season of the series. It was also the most successful episode of the show since the concluding chapter of the tenth season, which aired in 2020. So many things have changed in the entertainment industry since an episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm managed to reach such numbers, but the iconic comedy series found a way to remain relevant in a constantly changing media landscape.

The final episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm paid tribute to the ending of Seinfeld, which starred David's longtime friend Jerry Seinfeld. Just like the main characters of that comedy had to face a trial because they refused to help someone who was carjacked, the fictional version of Larry David was sent to court because he gave a bottle of water to a woman who was in line to vote.

The Legacy of 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'

Close

During an age when television series rarely get a long run, Curb Your Enthusiasm remained strong for more than twenty years, becoming a pop culture landmark thanks to how much audiences enjoyed watching Larry, Jeff Greene (Jeff Garlin), Cheryl David (Cheryl Hines), Susie Greene (Susie Essman) and Leon Black (J.B. Smoove). Thankfully, it went out with a bang, scoring some of the highest viewership numbers the series had seen in a very long time. Time will tell how television history will regard Curb Your Enthusiasm, but in the meantime, the team behind it can celebrate how devoted the fan base was throughout the show's lengthy run.

Curb Your Enthusiasm is streaming now on Max in the U.S.

Curb Your Enthusiasm The life and times of Larry David and the predicaments he gets himself into with his friends and complete strangers. Release Date October 15, 2000 Creator Larry David Cast Larry David , Jeff Garlin , Cheryl Hines , Susie Essman , J.B. Smoove , Richard Lewis Main Genre Comedy Seasons 12 Studio HBO

Watch on Max