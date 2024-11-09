Robert Eggers' head-turning feature debut, The Witch remains one of the premier horror films to come out of the 2010s, and while slightly less polished, Thomas Robert Lee's darkly befuddling The Curse of Audrey Earnshaw earns plenty of points for being something of a spiritual sibling on the cinematic front. The Witch was a masterful yarn in the way it kept its titular 'character' (complete with antiquated spelling) abstract all the way through its ominously-lensed duration. Eggers' film fought and died on the back of its own singly haunting atmosphere and discordant score, which would throw jarring tones and harsh strings into the air like sporadic sparks at a stove-top. It all helped fortify its thickly entrancing mood.

The Curse of Audrey Earnshaw, still classifiable as folk horror, takes place in a more modern setting (reportedly 1971 with allusions to the century prior), yet its characters, who inhabit a fairly grim world within the film, behave, interact and fret like they're from a distant time and place, rendering it an engrossing and at times mystifying film-going experience. While the dialogue is mostly more contemporary, a shared pervasive sense of doom between the two films exists, and there's a deeply unsettling vibe at the heart of the piece which only intensifies with time, even if its story becomes a little murky as things become increasingly grisly.

What is 'The Curse of Audrey Earnshaw' About?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Much of what happens in Lee's film is implicit or only partially explained, but the fundamental narrative involves the evocation of an unsettling curse, which begins to cut a swathe through an unsuspecting rural township seemingly frozen in semi-antique traditions. The town has been fairly barren for the last 17 years or so, and a curse which takes the form of a malignant plague affects both livestock and crops, as well as the collective temperaments of the decidedly on-edge population of hapless denizens. Highly protective mother Agatha Earnshaw (Catherine Walker) keeps her daughter Audrey (Jessica Reynolds) a secret for (initially) unclear reasons. The townsfolk are suspicious of Agatha, aware of rumors that she is potentially a clandestine mother, and seem acutely mindful, even fearful, of what that could mean.

An implication from the get-go is that Agatha herself is the practitioner of dark magic or something similar, and that this inclination may be borne from connections she has with others in unnamed regions. It's also fair to say that this is only suggested from the outset. The film opens at a funeral, everyone clad in dark attire, the landscape shot in shadowy, bluish hues. The color grading immediately recalls the look of Eggers' The VVitch in its somber visual palette, extending the parallels beyond the feel of the film, into the look as well. Agatha is berated by impassioned local Colm Dwyer (Jared Abrahamson of the very good American Animals) for arriving late to such a sensitive affair, all the while Audrey is hidden out of sight nearby, and clocking the hostility being exuded by the irate Colm. Could what happens next be motivated by revenge?

Later, one of the town's key citizens, Bernard Buckley (an excellent turn by Canadian actor Don McKellar) encounters Agatha on the road and catches a fleeting but very real glimpse of Audrey, who fails to move out of sight in time. Buckley reports his findings to other locals, and is met with skepticism tinged with trepidation. Shortly after this encounter, livestock start to perish, crops begin to dramatically fail, and town patriarchs begin to act erratically, consigning themselves and their families to grim fates. Abrahamson's Dwyer becomes a critical agent amid the unfolding chaos after he inadvertently welcomes a wandering Audrey into his home one night at the behest of his pregnant wife Bridget (Hannah Emily Anderson). It's almost as if his charity spurs the preternaturally, and enigmatically, powerful Audrey into action, who is seemingly capable of psychologically manipulating people into conducting bizarre acts.

This is confirmed when Colm discovers his wife randomly digging through mud at some ungodly hour, and later one of the town's key religious figures is intercepted and hypnotized by Audrey. It's all darkly captivating, if baffling, as one can never be too sure whether the Earnshaws are completely nefarious, or whether it's one or both of them delving into sorcery. Like A24's The Witch, there are interesting thematic undertones afoot, exploring ideas on motherhood, family and trust, the pains of adolescence, repression. Audrey eventually begins to show no mercy whatsoever as she embraces her otherworldly power with zeal, especially when unwanted guests start to show up at their farmstead.

'The Curse of Audrey Earnshaw' Combines Folk and Supernatural Horror

Close

The Curse of Audrey Earnshaw is worth a viewing for its distinctly controlled-burn approach to the supernatural. It's a film which uses symbolism and heavy doses of atmosphere to its advantage in much the same way Robert Egger's The Witch did. Lee's film contains many ripe ideas, and it tackles some of the themes other gems in the genre often do too, even if the whole exercise at times becomes a little perplexing. In a way, the film's oftentimes opaque nature opens it up to be embraced as a dreamlike evocation of dark forces. Its unnerving finale, and deeply ambiguous last few shots, aptly continue the trajectory of the film nicely.

WIth its rustic setting and ominous presence imposing itself on a battling farming community, it's fair to say The Curse of Audrey Earnshaw contains elements of some of its more established, classic forebearers in the folk horror genre. And further too, its moody, isolated vibe means comparisons can be also be made to fellow recent flicks like the vastly underrated The Wind and The Dark and the Wicked. Unlike Anya Taylor-Joy's Thomasin in The Witch, one gets the sense Reynolds' Audrey was prepared to unleash the darkness far sooner.

There's a palpable tension to Lee's film, and it remains somewhat impenetrable, which lends an unshakable intrigue to it all, even if it can leave one feeling slightly exasperated. Replete with some truly dramatic and shocking scenes, the film's cast universally shines, elevating the material to near-The Crucible levels of witch-fearing hysteria. While it doesn't quite hit with the same impact as Eggers' haunting debut, The Curse of Audrey Earnshaw's morbid 92 minutes dissipate fairly quickly, and leaves the viewer in a cloud of (mostly agreeable) bewilderment. It's an impactful film from a director with stylistic nous when it comes to the genre.

The Curse of Audrey Earnshaw The Curse of Audrey Earnshaw follows a secluded mother-daughter duo living in an isolated community affected by a mysterious plague. As suspicions arise and tensions escalate, the daughter becomes embroiled in dark rituals, leading to unsettling consequences for the villagers and revealing hidden secrets from their past. Release Date October 6, 2020 Director Thomas Robert Lee Cast Catherine Walker , Jared Abrahamson , Hannah Emily Anderson , Geraldine O'Rawe , Don McKellar , Sean McGinley , Jessica Reynolds , Tom Carey , Barb Mitchell , David LeReaney , Anna Cummer Main Genre Horror

The Curse of Audrey Eearnshaw is streaming on Prime in the U.S.

Watch on Prime