Everyone can use a little spooky fun in time for the Halloween season. And to provide just that, Netflix has dropped the trailer for the upcoming family-friendly horror-comedy, The Curse of Bridge Hollow, starring White Chicks' Marlon Wayans and Stranger Things' Priah Ferguson.

Coming on October 14, the Jeff Wadlow-directed movie follows a father and daughter duo, teaming up to fight evil Halloween decorations in a fun-filled yet spooky horror-comedy flick. In the trailer, Wayans plays a science teacher who does not believe in all things Halloween in general. But that soon changed when his daughter, Sydney, accidentally summons supernatural spirits that soon possess the Halloween decorations, coming to life to disturb the whole town. The father and daughter must now take every necessary action to protect not only themselves but also the people they love dearest.

Similar to the 2015 horror-comedy movie Goosebumps, where the novel's destructive creatures come to life, the upcoming movie uses the typical Halloween elements with the same idea that guarantees an inanimate creature starting to scare the people in a specific town.

Image via Netflix

Netflix has already delivered various original horror comedy flicks, in addition to the slew of horror thrillers, including Bird Box, Gerald’s Game, Cargo, and Fear Street. Following in the footsteps of Day Shift and The Babysitter, The Curse of Bridge Hollow is a more fun-filled entry in the horror genre. Alongside Wayans and Ferguson, The Curse of Bridge Hollow also boasts outstanding comedy stars, including Rob Riggle (Let's Be Cops), John Michael Higgins (Saved by the Bell), Nia Vardalos (My Big Fat Greek Wedding), Lauren Lapkus (The Wrong Missy), Holly J. Barrett (Life in Pieces), and Helen Slayton-Hughes (Parks and Recreation). The film also stars Destiny's Child's former member, Kelly Rowland.

The Curse of Bridge Hollow is penned by Todd Berger and Robert Rugan. The director, on the other hand, has helmed Kick-Ass 2, Cry Wolf, Truth or Dare, and Fantasy Island. He also had a share in the spooky night that the Are You Afraid Of The Dark show brought us, having directed several episodes. Wayans, Rick Alvarez, and Nathan Reimann serve as producers, with Wadlow serving as executive producer.

The upcoming horror-comedy movie has yet to tease additional details. But with a trailer that promises a night of fright and giggles, The Curse of Bridge Hollow might be one of the light films that you may want to watch after a spine-chilling one—all while delivering a spectacular, clever storyline. But that would have to wait until the film's October 14 release. In the meantime, you can watch the trailer below: