Avast, Ye Swabs! Metroidvania Game ‘Curse of the Sea Rats’ Is Here for Your Booty

Ahoy landlubbers! The funding campaign to create the hand-drawn “ratoidvania” Curse of the Sea Rats for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC is now live on Kickstarter. [Update: And in less than 9 hours, the project is fully funded! But there are more stretch goals to come, so you still have plenty of time to check it out.] The new game from Petoons Studio packs all of the best features from the metroidvania genre, featuring beautiful 2D hand-drawn animation and 3D environments, combined with unique real-time combat mechanics, and of course, lots of rats! Players will get to explore the island, battle diabolic creatures, and fight brutal bosses commanded by the evil pirate Flora Burn as they forge their own path to freedom in a non-linear quest through the vast and mysterious coast of Ireland in 1777. The campaign’s launch trailer shows off the incredible artistry and action-packed gameplay available if and when Curse of the Sea Rats becomes available, with an estimated release set for April 2021.

The developer’s Kickstarter campaign aims to help them get the funds needed to finish the game and cover the costs related to the animation, production, and development, a critical need to complete the project without compromising the art and quality. Petoons Studio is an independent game developer and animation studio from Barcelona, Spain, built by a mix of talented artists and game developers pioneering the art of storyplaying. Their previous game, Petoons Party, winner of the PlayStation Award – Best Kids Game (2018), is currently available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Check out the epic launch trailer for Curse of the Sea Rats game and be sure to head over to the Kickstarter campaign if you like what you see: