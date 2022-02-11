Shudder announced today that Cursed Films is coming back for a second season. The docu-series explores the creepy legends surrounding supposed cursed movies, revealing all the spooky coincidences that led to some of horror's biggest productions being considered cursed by the cast and crew.

The first season of Cursed Films used archive footage and interviews to investigate the supposed curses surrounding the production of The Omen, Poltergeist, The Exorcist, The Crow, and Twilight Zone: The Movie, all horror classics that still inspire urban legends decades after their initial release. Besides talking to the films’ cast and crew, the docu-series also searched for answers with occult experts and scholars of cinema, exploring the real-life horrors that supposedly tormented the people attached to the cursed movies.

Shudder still didn’t reveal which movies will be a part of the second season of the Cursed Films, but there are many exciting possibilities. From Roman Polanski’s Rosemary’s Baby to Stuart Rosenberg’s The Amityville Horror, Hollywood is filled with tales of horror movies that put curses on their cast and crew. Season Two of Cursed Films could even reach outside horror to explore other kinds of supposed curses, such as the ones associated with Francis Ford Coppola’s hellish production of Apocalypse Now or Atuk, a movie that never got finished after four different people died while negotiating their involvement with the project.

Cursed Films premiered in April 2020 as the second most-watched series premiere in Shudder history, losing only to the hit anthology Creepshow. The series had been initially renewed for a second season right after the first season finale. However, Shudder kept the lid closed on the project until today, when the horror-dedicated streaming service confirmed Season Two of Cursed Films would indeed receive a follow-up season.

Season Two of Cursed Films will be written, directed, and edited by Jay Cheel (How to Build a Time Machine). The series is executive produced by Jonas Prupas and Courtney Dobbins from Muse Entertainment, along with Cheel and Brian Robertson from Low End. There’s still no confirmation if Season Two of Cursed Films will have five episodes like Season One or if Shudder is changing the series format (hopefully by adding more episodes).

Today Shudder also confirmed that Creepshow is coming back for a fourth season as part of a slew of renewals, including Kin, My Life is Murder, Bloodlands, and London Kills. Inspired by George Romero's horror-comedy classic of the same name, each episode of Creepshow goes from creepy to campy in order to homage the genre with some wacky and highly entertaining genre stories.

There’s still no release date for the second season of Cursed Films or the fourth season of Creepshow.

