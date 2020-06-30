The Latest ‘Cursed’ Trailer Reveals Katherine Langford Is a New Kind of Arthurian Hero

Netflix has released a newer and more action-packed trailer for Cursed, the upcoming original series starring Katherine Langord, Devon Terrell, and Gustaf Skarsgård. Cursed is adapted from the Tom Wheeler and Frank Miller YA novel of the same name.

You think you know Arthurian legends? Well, think again. The newest Cursed trailer is here to shake up any preconceived notions you have about this epic medieval world full of magic and myth. Cursed reimagines the story of Nimue (Langford), a.k.a. the Lady of the Lake. Rather than simply being a magical figure giving King Arthur and Merlin a helping hand, Langford’s Nimue takes center stage. As the trailer reveals, there is an air of fate around Nimue, a teenage heroine who must team up with a young Arthur (the king part comes later) to shepherd a special sword to safety. Nimue and Arthur are soon at the top of the Most Wanted list, and find themselves using magic, their own wits, and some good old-fashioned swordplay to evade the villains of the piece, a group known as the Red Paladins.

This is Langford’s first major starring role, despite racking up credits in prominent projects like Netflix original series 13 Reasons Why — her breakout — and Knives Out. With fellow Netflix series The Witcher skyrocketing into Hall of Fame status shortly after its release, it will be interesting to see if folks take to Cursed in a similar way. This latest trailer teases some might fine action and Langford looks more than game to move into hero mode. All things considered, I just might have to binge all 10 episodes of Cursed when it hits Netflix in a few weeks. Will you?

Cursed hits Netflix on Friday, July 17. Watch the official trailer below. For more, check out what’s coming to Netflix in July.

Here’s the official synopsis for Cursed: