Werewolf films used to be a dime a dozen in the mid to late 20th century. However, since the turn of the 21st century, the amount of quality werewolf films has dropped. One of the few modern films in this sub-genre that has gained a cult following in recent years is Wes Craven’s Cursed. Now this film is coming to Blu-ray in a new Collector's Edition set thanks to Shout Factory on May 10.

The 2005 film starred heavy hitters Jesse Eisenberg, Christina Ricci, Judy Greer, Joshua Jackson, and Milo Ventimigila. The plot of the film had a classic set up of three young adults being attacked by a werewolf in LA, which leads them to slowly start to turn into werewolves themselves. In order to break the curs

e before it is complete, they would need to kill the werewolf that started it all.

Now this might seem like your standard werewolf movie, but besides the cast and the legendary Craven, this project had a lot of talent behind it at first. This includes screenwriter Kevin Williamson, best known for Scream, and special effects artist Rick Baker, best known for his Oscar winning work on An American Werewolf in London. However, this is one of those films that had a lot of behind the scenes issues. The finished product is far from Craven’s original vision of the film. Baker was fired, and his practical werewolf designs were scrapped in favor of early 2000s CGI that has not aged well. Also, Scream’s Skeet Ulrich was originally in the film and filmed many of his scenes before he was ultimately recast. From all accounts, most of the original version of this film was shot before the production decided to start over from scratch.

This new two disc Scream Factory edition features a new 4K scan of the film from the original camera negative, and a handful of new featurettes for any horror lover to sink their claws into. This includes “A Movie That Lives Up To Its Title”, which will cover the film's chaotic production, and “Behind the Fangs: The Making of CURSED”. The second disc includes and unrated version of the film, but it is important to note that it is not the original “Craven Cut” featuring Skeet Ulrich that most fans would be hoping for. If you pre-order the film on Shout Factory’s website, you will also receive an 18” x 24” poster featuring new artwork from artist Colin Murdoc.

While Cursed is not considered one of Craven’s best films, like Scream or A Nightmare on Elm Street, it is still great to see this film get some much-needed time under the glow of the silver moon, especially considering it has gotten a reappraisal within the horror community in recent years. As it stands, it is a bizarrely charming “so bad its good movie” that is sure to look beautiful under Scream Factory's care. Considering they have done other werewolf gems, like The Howling and Ginger Snaps, that is almost guaranteed.

The Cursed Collector's Edition bites its way to Blu-ray on May 10. You can pre-order the film and see the full list of special features on Shout Factory’s website.

