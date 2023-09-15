The Big Picture Apple TV+ is adding new shows for kids, including a second season of Interrupting Chicken and a Halloween-themed episode of Shape Island.

The new series CURSES! premiering on October 27 follows a family trying to lift a generations-long curse by returning stolen artifacts.

The impressive slate of Apple TV+ shows includes award-winning animated films, all-age offerings, and popular titles like Snoopy in Space and Fraggle Rock.

There are always some great shows for kids to dive into and now there are even new shows on Apple TV+ thanks to DreamWorks! A new announcement came out from the popular streaming network that announced a second season for the Sterling K. Brown series Interrupting Chicken that will return on September 29 with even more imaginative stories! Shape Island is coming back on October 20 as well with a new Halloween-themed special.

This heads up a whole slate of Apple TV+ shows that are fun autumn filled that are both CG and stop-motion animation offerings, including a new series called CURSES! premiering on October 27! The series is described as follows:

"Premiering just in time for Halloween on Friday, October 27, “CURSES!” is a brand new animated, spooky adventure comedy series for kids from DreamWorks Animation. When a generations-long family curse turns Alex Vanderhouven to stone, it’s up to his two kids, Pandora and Russ, and his wife Sky, to return artifacts stolen by their ancestors to their rightful homes to finally lift the curse for good."

And if that doesn't have you excited, the cast is filled with so many of our favorite stars! Written and directed by John Krasinski, the series stars Gabrielle Nevaeh as Pandora, Andre Robinson as Russ, Emmy Award nominee Lyric Lewis as Sky, SAG award winner Reid Scott as Alex, Rhys Darby as Stanley, James Marsters as Larry, Emmy Award winner Rhea Perlman as Margie, Tony Award winner Phylicia Rashad as Georgia Snitker, and Robert Englund as Cornelius.

The Impressive Slate From Apple TV+

Apart from new seasons for Interrupting Chicken and Shape Island, the line-up also includes Academy Award and BAFTA Award-winning animated short film The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse as well as star-studded animated adventure film Luck from Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation and BAFTA Award-winning and Academy Award-nominated animated film Wolfwalkers.

The slate for Apple TV+ does have some all-age offerings which includes the BAFTA Award and Humanitas Prize-winning El Deafo, BAFTA Award-winning Lovely Little Farm, Duck & Goose, Get Rolling with Otis, Spin Master Entertainment’s Sago Mini Friends, GLAAD Media Award nominated Pinecone & Pony, Frog and Toad, The Jim Henson Company’s Emmy Award-winning Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock, Harriet the Spy, and Slumberkins, Sesame Workshop’s Helpsters. Also part of the slate is Joseph Gordon-Levitt's HITRECORD and Bento Box Entertainment’s Wolfboy and the Everything Factory, Jack McBrayer and Angela C. Santomero’s Emmy Award-nominated Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show. If you're a fan of the Peanuts, there are plenty of options like Snoopy in Space and The Snoopy Show. Other titles include Eva the Owlet, Stillwater, Amber Brown, Best Foot Forward, Surfside Girls, Life By Ella, Ghostwriter Puppy Place, Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth, t’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown, Lucy’s School, To Mom (and Dad), With Love, One-of-a-Kind Marcie, Who Are You, Charlie Brown?, and For Auld Lang Syne.