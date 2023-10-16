The Big Picture Apple TV+ is adding a spooky animated series, Curses!, to its catalog, offering horror for the whole family.

The show follows a family's quest to save their dad from a family curse, encountering ghouls and ghosts along the way.

Curses! is part of Apple TV+'s kids and family programming, premiering on October 27, just in time for Halloween.

Apple TV+ is bringing horror for the whole family to its catalog with Curses!, a spooky new animated series from DreamWorks. The show promises to be a gateway into horror as it follows two kids and their mom on a quest to save their dad from a generations-long family curse. A new trailer released today teases how this modern family's life gets flipped upside down as they face down their ancestor's dark past and a whole host of ghouls and ghosts on their journey.

The footage opens in the Vanderhouven family mansion which looks like the perfect site for a spooky story. Alex (Reid Scott) is a loving father who often takes his kids Pandora (Gabrielle Nevaeh) and Russ (Andre Robinson) along on his exotic expeditions, but he's swamped with work and forced to stay behind at home during one summer. Locked away in his office, the kids and their mom Sky (Lyric Lewis) start to become worried about him when he hasn't emerged for some time. Sure enough, their spooky mansion has an even spookier secret chamber where a whole host of ancient artifacts their ancestors stole over the years are kept hidden. The trio gets quite a fright when they find Alex frozen in stone with a look of absolute terror. This sets off the family's journey to return the artifacts to their rightful places and reverse the curse that hangs over them.

Curses! is one of two haunting animated series DreamWorks is behind for this Halloween. The studio also produced Eli Roth and James Frey's young adult horror series Fright Krewe which premiered on Hulu and Peacock earlier this month. Like that series, there's no shortage of nightmare-inducing creatures from shadowy monsters to screeching beasts and scary skeletons. As the trailer shows though, there's nothing they can't take on together as a family.

'Curses!' Boasts a Frightfully Talented Creative Team

Orchestrating the scares in Curses! are creators Jim Cooper and Jeff Dixon along with a high-profile executive production partner in John Krasinski. Reuniting with the A Quiet Place star is Allyson Seeger who co-executive produces the series. Beyond the main cast is also a supporting group packed with award-winning talent including Rhys Darby as Stanley, James Marsters as Larry, Rhea Perlman as Margie, Phylicia Rashad as Georgia Snitker, and A Nightmare on Elm Street horror icon Robert Englund as Cornelius.

Curses! is part of Apple TV+'s kids and family-centric slate of programming which also includes other holiday-appropriate content like the upcoming Halloween-themed Shape Island special when the show returns on October 20. For something more directly focused on frights, the DreamWorks animated horror series premieres on Apple TV+ on October 27, just in time for the spookiest day on the calendar. Check out the trailer below.