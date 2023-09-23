The Big Picture The 1980s were filled with horror beyond the iconic villains, including unforgettable scenes like the blood test in The Thing and the fly larvae birth in The Fly.

The little-known slasher film Curtains may not be the best overall, but its terrifying hag mask worn by the killer is unforgettable.

In one bone-chilling scene, set in broad daylight, the hag on skates slowly approaches an actress on a frozen pond, creating a sense of helplessness and terror.

The 1980s were perhaps the most popular decade for horror thanks to the slasher craze. Michael Myers, Jason Voorhees, Freddy Krueger, Chucky, and Pinhead weren't just horror villains, they were pop culture icons. Their popularity overshadowed so much, and created so many copycats, while most of them became less scary as their sequels piled up. The '80s were so much more than just those icons, however. There were scares to be found in every subgenre of horror, from zombies to monster movies, to animals run amok, and body horror. Some of those every movie fan is aware of, and others only the most diehard horror watchers can tell you about. One from the latter category was a little-known slasher movie that has found cult-level popularity over the last forty years thanks to one chilling scene that makes even going outside in the middle of the day absolutely terrifying.

The Scariest Horror Scenes of the 1980s

For the most bone-chilling scenes of the 80s, it's not usually going to involve a killer in a mask. For example, John Carpenter may have created Michael Myers and Halloween, but in 1981, his remake of The Thing has too many scary moments to count, including the heart-pounding suspense of the blood test scene, where Kurt Russell's MacReady tests the blood of the surviving men to see which one is the alien. In David Cronenberg's remake of The Fly, while not an alien film, the dream scene where Geena Davis' Veronica gives birth to a giant, disgusting fly larvae represents an invasion and is enough to make you cover your eyes.

The Room 237 scene from Stanley Kubrick's The Shining is a paralyzing nightmare, and speaking of not being able to move, there's nowhere to go when the rabid St. Bernard attacks in the film adaptation of Stephen King's Cujo. If a dog with rabies isn't terrifying enough, how about the jaw-dropping werewolf transformation scene in John Landis' An American Werewolf in London? These films are all-time horror classics, but the most bone-chilling moment of the decade goes to a little Canadian slasher film you might not have even heard of.

The Plot of 'Curtains'

Slashers were everywhere in the 80s, so much so that by the end of the decade the American viewing public had grown tired of them. We'd seen it all and they no longer scared us. Still, during the early part of the decade there were some great underrated entries like The Prowler or My Bloody Valentine. 1983 saw the release of Curtains, another slasher that's not as good as a whole like some of those others, but which makes up for it in one unforgettable scene.

Curtains begins with an actress named Samantha (Samantha Eggar) purposely being committed to a mental hospital by a film director named Jonathan Stryker (John Vernon) so she can go full method for a movie he's making. When being in the hospital starts to make her go a little mental for real, Stryker invites six young actresses to his large home to stay there and try out for the part. Samantha eventually shows up as well. It's all a bit uncomfortable, with some of them sleeping with Stryker in hopes of improving their chances. The pacing is weird, and the characters are not all that likable, with there not really being a true lead to focus on.

What saves Curtains is when the killing starts. The actresses start being killed off one by one, turning the film into a slasher, but one that's more of a whodunit than a mindless gore fest. We won't spoil here who the killer is revealed to be, but the look of the killer is what any viewer of Curtains remembers clearly. The mask they wear is just as terrifying as anything you'll ever see, as the villain wears the visage of an old woman, a hag with skin so wrinkly that it seems to be melting off. It's so tight on the wearer's face that it almost looks like their real skin. It's an absolute nightmare. Any time that hag comes out of the dark for a kill is terrifying, but it's their second kill, which happens outside during the day, that is most unsettling.

The Skating Hag Scene Makes 'Curtains' Unforgettable

Part of the killer's gimmick involves leaving eerie dolls for her victims. Great, as if a masked killer wasn't enough, we have to deal with dolls as well! It's too much! The hag's first kill has them leaving a doll in the road. When their target, an actress named Amanda (Deborah Burgess) gets out of the car to investigate, the hag gets behind the wheel and runs them down. That turns out to be a dream, thank God, but then the hag shows up for real and stabs Amanda death with a sickle, before taking her doll.

The next kill is not a dream, but it plays out like one. It's not just the cold setting that makes it so bone-chilling. Another actress, Christie (Lesleh Donaldson), decides to get out of Stryker's house and go ice skating alone on a frozen pond. She might be by herself, but if this wasn't a horror movie there'd be nothing to fear. The pond is surrounded by snow and trees, and it's the brightest, sunniest day you could imagine, with the sunlight glittering on the ice. It's beautiful. You half expect a character to break into a Disney-esque song and for little birds to fly around. Instead, we get Christie finding a doll in the snow. Nope! She picks it up, confused, and then in slow motion, the hag appears. It's almost hard to comprehend the sight of a beautiful day mixed with the slowly moving image of the hag on skates moving across the ice, raised sickle in hand. The hag almost glides towards its target, the music slow and dreamlike with the movements. When Christie notices what's coming toward her, it seems like there should be time for escape, but that slow motion is like quicksand. She can't move fast enough and we can't make her.

The hag attacks, and a screaming Christie, now at normal speed, is able to duck the blade a few times before the killer appears from behind a tree and slits her throat in a way we've seen so often in slashers. It's not the death that's so scary though, but the helpless lead up to it. The hag mask is discomforting to look at. The daylight promises us safety, when it's anything but. And the agonizing frustration and terror of the hag's slow-motion glide across the ice is like the approach of death itself. There is no jump scare. The terror is in the realization that this is happening, all so slowly, and all so wrong from what we expect. Curtains is an up-and-down film that's not always memorable, but this scene, almost like the speed at which it plays out, is forever.