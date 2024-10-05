Few figures in American history are as divisive as Lieutenant Colonel George Armstrong Custer. He's been hailed as a hero and martyr by some, and vilified as a brash fool who got what he deserved at the Battle of the Little Bighorn by others. Public opinion has always been split between the two, and the divide becomes greater as time places much-needed perspective on Custer as a man. But even in 1967, that divide was wide enough that the decision to move forward with a TV series about Custer was questionable at best. Yet it happened, and on September 6th of that year, ABC premiered Custer... and came to quickly regret it.

The Controversy Over 'Custer' Came Before It Even Aired

According to Frank Glicksman, producer of the series, Custer began life as a proposed feature film based on a book by David Humphreys Miller. However, the cost of building sets and hiring cast and crew was deemed to be too expensive, and the project was shelved, only to be reimagined as a TV series, taking place before the events at Little Bighorn. When Glicksman was handed Custer, he had a passing knowledge of Custer, but was quickly schooled on, as the show's opening says, "the most controversial figure in all military history." "Pamphlets and letters were slipped under my door. Pamphlets were left at the studio gate. I suddenly realized there was a big [Native American] lobby, and decidedly antagonistic," Glicksman says in the previously cited Ogsdenburg Journal. Letters also arrived from Civil War students, both pro-Custer and anti-Custer.

It didn't stop Custer from hitting the air, and Wayne Maunder, starring as the titular character, brought a dashing ruggedness to his portrayal. This Custer was not only adept at military strategy and maneuvers but, as the review of the first episode in the Southwest Times notes, just as capable with his fists. In that episode, Custer engages in a fist-fight with a 6-foot, 6-inches private — a no-holds-barred match between the two to establish authority — a plot point so ridiculously out of touch with historical accuracy it would make Custer's biggest proponents shake their heads. It became clear that the objective was to marry those disparate extremes of Custer, as hero and as devil, vacillating between the two to deliver a Custer that would end up being neither.

Lots of Native Americans and Only a Few Viewers Give 'Custer' Its Last Stand

That lack of definition, in addition to simply not being all that great, made Custer a target for critics, who were universal in their disdain of the show. Retrospective appraisals, even, have not been kind, with one source calling it a "rather drab, low-budget serial," and another saying, "No other Western save for The Men From Shiloh two years later was so ruthlessly derided." Viewers, too, showed little interest in Custer, which certainly didn't help.

But what ultimately scuttled Custer was a concerted protest from Native American groups, who criticized the series as "glorifying Custer." (And they weren't exactly wrong.) The Tribal Indians Land Rights Association kick-started the effort to get Custer banned, leading to the National Congress of American Indians (NCAI) and other groups protesting ABC over the series. That effort, however, didn't really make progress until Yakima tribal lawyer James Hovis came up with the idea for every tribe to file for equal time against ABC's local affiliates under the FCC Fairness Doctrine. It's speculated, but not confirmed, that it would have cost ABC up to $3,000 per complaint if every tribe demanded FCC hearings. The legal strategy to air complaints was an effective one.

With Custer being attacked on multiple fronts, ABC finally caved and on December 27, 1967, the series came to an end after only 17 episodes had aired. It would still be years before Native Americans would be depicted fairly on TV and in film, but it was a significant milestone in that history. Ironically, Custer came to an end long before it had the opportunity to dramatize the Battle of the Little Bighorn, where the real Custer and his 7th Cavalry Regiment met their end, either at the hands of bloodthirsty savages as Custer proponents claim, or by a people that stood up and fought to prevent their genocide at the hands of people invading their land. And as time goes on, history rightly sides with the latter.

