2023 marks the 25th anniversary of Funko. To celebrate, the famous toy company has released special vault figures from their iconic Pop! Brand. However, to add to the nostalgic festivities, Funko is now finally allowing the public to create their own Pops with the brand-new Pop! Yourself line.

This feature was launched in 2020 for various in-person Funko locations and the idea was such a success that Funko has made the glee inducing decision to make the program worldwide. . You would go to the Pop! Yourself kiosk in the store to pick out your Pop’s clothes, hairstyle, and things like an optional companion. This new expanded line will work the same way and also give you the opportunity to dress up as some of your favorite licensed characters. Those characters haven’t been announced yet, but since Funko makes Pops for the likes of Disney and DC, this opens up a sea of exciting possibilities.

This was announced on Monday at Funko’s licensing expo summit in Las Vegas, Nevada. It’s meant to be the main hook of the company’s historic anniversary. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Funko’s vice president of brand and marketing Dave Bere said in a statement, “Pop! Yourself has been our hidden gem.” He continued on saying, “It’s the number one item at our retail stores the past two years, and makes up 20 percent of our in-store sales to date. It’s clear that our fans love the POP! Yourself offering, which is why we are thrilled to bring this to the mass market.” The CEO of Funko Brian Mariotti would add, “Pop! Yourself is a game-changer for the brand going forward, as it truly puts our customers at the center point”. He would finish by saying:

“It’s pop culture customized for you, your family, and your loved ones. Not only will you be able to become a POP!, but there will be millions of combinations of interchangeable accessories representing all fandoms so your POP! is a true reflection of YOU, no matter how much your interests evolve over time.”

Pop! Yourself will launch later this year on Funko.com as well as on location at Funko Hollywood and Funko Everett. Each Pop! Will retail at $30 which should put your restless wallet at ease. Until then, you can check out the promotional video down below.