A new season of Love Island means more drama, more backstabbing, and new couples. Four seasons into the American version of the popular dating show from the UK, fans have seen several cute couples throughout the years.

Whether they won their season, left the island together, or reunited after breaking up, this list is ranking the top five cutest couples from Love Island US.

Mackenzie Dipman and Connor Trott

Mackenzie Dipman and Connor Trott paired up on day one of Love Island Season 2 and seemed like they could make it all the way. But, after facing criticism from fans and fellow islanders, Mackenzie ended up tempted by a suitor from Casa Amore and chose to recouple with him. However, when Mackenzie was dumped from the island and Connor followed, he asked her if she would give him another shot, and she agreed.

The couple ended up dating for several months after the show ended, making them the longest-standing couple from Season 2. In the end, however, the two parted ways due to their careers not allowing them to move closer to each other.

Plenty of drama in Season 3 came from the love triangle between Cashay Proudfoot, Cinco Holland, and Trina Njoroge. Cinco first paired up with Cashay but then decided to pursue things with Trina when he felt Cash wasn't as interested in him as he was in her. However, he never got over his feelings for Cash and pursuing both girls got him dumped from the island.

The pair reunited at the airport after Cash was eliminated, and the couple seemed to be spending a lot of time together but were still long distance. They kept fans updated via social media posts and Instagram Lives, until announcing their breakup in January 2022. The two have seemed to part on good terms, so hopefully they can stay friends.

Zac Mirabelli and Elizabeth Weber

Zac Mirabelli and Elizabeth Weber paired up on day one and immediately won not only each other's hearts but earned the love of fans with their sweet, budding romance. The two decided early on that they wouldn’t pursue anyone else in the villa, and they made it to the end together. They discussed their life outside the villa and even said they were in love, before winning the inaugural season of the US version of the show.

However, after dating for several months, they ended up calling it quits by the end of 2019. "The breakup was mutual, and we have left on amicable terms," Zac shared on his Instagram Story. "We simply wanted different things."

Shannon St. Clair and Josh Goldstein

Shannon St. Clair and Josh Goldstein paired up right from the beginning of Season 3 of Love Island. The two had their ups and downs but were a fan favorite pairing who seemed sure to make it all the way. Unfortunately, their time on the island was cut short due to Josh finding out his sister had died. Shannon could have stayed in the game but chose to leave the villa with Josh to support him and stay by his side.

After heading back to Massachusetts to be with Josh’s family, the pair continued to date and would frequently document their relationship on social media. Almost a year later, the couple announced that they broke up in June 2022, but stated that “there is no bad blood between us” and they are “literally best friends” who want to see each other succeed and be happy.

Justine Ndiba and Caleb Corprew

When Season 2 started, fans immediately fell in love with Justine Nbida, however, she was struggling to find a solid partner in the villa. It wasn’t until newcomer Caleb Corprew walked in that she started to find her groove with a partner. He and Justine had undeniable chemistry and the two continued to grow their relationship to the end.

The couple won their season and dated for a few months after the show ended. Unfortunately, the couple ended up parting ways, with Caleb sharing on his Instagram "The nature in which we met and fell for each other comes with a unique set of obstacles that nothing in life can ever prepare you for.” It seems that the intense honeymoon stage has made it difficult for couples to last after the show, but they'll always have the villa.

