The mythical universe of the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts franchises is filled with countless wonders. From spells to schools, from witches to wizards, it has every thing one needs to transport themselves into a new world. One of the most impressive things is the magical creatures inhabiting the universe. More often than not, particular creatures possess qualities more powerful than some spells.

Within these dangerous and powerful creatures lie the very best of the bunch. The jaw dropping cute ones. Feather, fluff, and all that cute stuff. The Harry Potter series had some sweet little critters, but it was Fantastic Beasts that introduced us to the vast quantities of precious, mischievous, and adorable ones.

Chupacabra

The Chupacabra was a part-lizard, part-homunculus, blood-sucking magical beast native to the Americas. Yes, it doesn't sound cute at all. It may not even look cute at first glance. However, it is because of one of these dark creatures, Antonio, that manages to get its species onto this list, and that is for one reason only. How adorably cute it acts with his master, Gellert Grindelwald.

In the beginning of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, we see that incarcerated Grindelwald has a little pet with him. This of course being Antonio. The loyal little reptile helps his master escape, earning him some cute little nuzzles which causes Antonio to adorably purr. That is before Grindelwald hurled it out of the door of the carriage he was in. Ouch.

Demiguise

Demguises are peaceful herbivores found in Far East Asia and resemble that of a cross between an ape and a sloth. One of the unique things about them is that they can make themselves invisible and have the ability to see the most likely events in the immediate future. Because of their invisibility, their pelts are highly sought after for their hair as it can be woven into Invisibility Cloaks.

Because of their precognitive sight, the Demiguise is extremely difficult to catch, so one would have to become completely unpredictable. This can be seen by Dougal the Demiguise in the first Fantastic Beasts movie. After Dougal gets out, the cute little monkey-like creature wanders around New York City while pilfering sweets and taking care of a baby Occamy. Like a cute mother hen.

Occamy

Native to Far East Asia and India, the Occamy is a feathered, winged creature with a serpentine body. Occamies can grow or shrink to fit the available space, meaning they can grow to be as large or as small as they need. The Occamy can become quite aggressive, especially to protect their shells which are pure silver.

When Newt Scamander came to New York City, he had a batch of Occamy eggs, and one of them hatched within a bank. The Occamy hatched into Jacob Kowalski's hands, meaning that the Occamy became imprinted to him. When all the other creatures escapes, so did an Occamy. The escapee chose to hide in the storeroom of a New York department store whilst being taken care of Dougal. The scene where they all try to catch it with a cockroach is one of the funniest moments of the series.

Kneazle

A cat-like magical creature, a Kneazle can be fiercely loyal to a witch or wizard if they like them. Kneazles have a high level of intelligence and occasionally are aggressive. Their most uncanny ability is to detect suspicious and untrustworthy people. Kind of like a lie-detector but for people's auras.

Hermione's cat Crookshanks is part Kneazle, which is how he knew that Ron's rat Scabbers was untrustworthy (and actually a grown man who was responsible for the death of Harry's parents). Kneazles are impossible not to find cute if you're a cat lover.

Diricawl

Would you believe it that this bird is actually muggle's extinct dodo? Muggle's thought they went extinct, but in reality, the Diricawl has the ability to disappear and reappear elsewhere as a means of escaping danger. Like the wizard's apparation. When they have babies, chaos ensues.

In Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, during Jacob’s first visit into Newt's magical case, we see a mother Diricawl walking around. Surrounding her are a dozen of disappearing and reappearing little fluffy chicks. Imagine having to take care of them by yourself.

Pygmy Puff

A Pygmy Puff is a miniature Puffskin, specially bred by Fred and George Weasley. They sell them at their hit store on Diagon Alley; Weasleys' Wizard Wheezes. It was one of their most popular products, as George said they were having trouble breeding them fast enough for the demand.

These adorable little puff balls, who come in various shades of pink and purple, roll around squeaking and if one believes Luna Lovegood, sing on Boxing Day. What is even cuter is that a group of them is called a poffle. A poffle!

Qilin

Qilins are part-dragon, part-horse creatures that can look into a person's soul and find out if they are pure of heart. They would bow to someone they believed to have a pure heart. They played a significant role in "the walk of the Qilin," which involved bowing before a candidate they believed to be sincere and deserving of the title of Supreme Mugwamp.

For this very reason, this little guy is one of the most important characters in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. With both sides fighting for the Qilin's survival (albeit for different purposes), the baby Qilin is key to the future of the wizarding world. Not to mention its such a cute little thing that one can't help but love it.

Mooncalf

Only coming out of its burrow during a full moon, the Mooncalf is a shy little creature. With great big blue eyes bulging out of his head and a large neck, a Mooncalf sounds ugly on paper. But in reality, they're adorable with their little bodies with four legs that end in flat webbed feet.

One of, if not the cutest scene in the first Fantastic Beasts film is when Jacob goes to feed the herd of Mooncalves in Newt's case. As he throws the pellets into the sky they rest there and levitate. The Mooncalves then bob up and down eating the pellets similar to how a fish eats its flakes. Absolutely bobbing adorable.

Bowtruckle

Immensely difficult to spot a Bowtruckle has the appearance of a stick figure made of bark and twigs. Dwelling in trees that often had wand quality wood, a branch of Bowtruckles can be found in western England, southern Germany, and certain Scandinavian forests. They're actually accomplished lock pickers, making them highly sought after by criminals.

That being said, Newt Scamander had in possession a branch of Bowtruckles including clingy but loyal Pickett. Although he had at least six Bowtruckles, Newt was especially fond of Pickett, and even carried him around in his top pocket, first because Pickett occasionally had colds and needed body warmth, and also because Pickett had attachment issues. Cute but clingy, perfect combination.

Niffler

Attracted to shiny things, the Niffler is a wonderful treasure hunter but also a pain to keep (or let loose) indoors. Resembling that of a platypus cross with a rodent, Nifflers are insanely cute, even if they are annoying. Perhaps the most mischievous creature on this list, Nifflers will always keep you on your toes, but are essentially harmless.

Fans were first introduced to the little troublemaker in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and since then have fallen in love. This has led to not only more appearances of them but also the addition of a group of four baby Nifflers in The Crimes of Grindelwald. Yay, more Nifflers!

