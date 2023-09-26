The Big Picture Cutthroat Island was a massive financial failure for Carolco Pictures, ultimately leading to the company's bankruptcy.

The film's budget continued to rise due to elaborate sets, costumes, and location shooting, contributing to its financial downfall.

Despite its reputation as a box office bomb, Cutthroat Island still offers entertaining escapism with its action-packed, pulpy adventure and swashbuckling themes.

With Disney's massively popular Pirates of the Caribbean franchise bringing in $4.5 billion at the global box office, it may be difficult to envision an era when studios were hesitant to produce swashbuckling, pirate-themed adventures for the big screen. However, after the financially disastrous release of Cutthroat Island, the idea of shelling out millions for cinematic spectacle on the high seas was questionable at best. Starring Geena Davis and Matthew Modine as unlikely allies in pursuit of treasure, and directed by the former's then-husband Renny Harlin, the 1995 film has gone down as one of the biggest box office bombs in history. Grossing a measly $18.5 million on an approximate $92 million budget, Cutthroat Island effectively torpedoed the already struggling Carolco Pictures. But what accounts for the film's wild underperformance with audiences? And does Cutthroat Island truly deserve such an infamous reputation?

Carolco Pictures Bet Everything on 'Cutthroat Island'

Image via MGM

By 1995, Carolco Pictures was on the verge of financial ruin. Having thrived throughout much of the '80s and early '90s with the Rambo franchise and hits including Total Recall, Terminator 2: Judgment Day, and Basic Instinct, the independent production company found itself in debt and was in desperate need of another hit to avoid bankruptcy. Hoping to stay out of the red, Carolco was forced to sell the rights to several projects, including a proposed medieval epic for Arnold Schwarzenegger dubbed Crusade, and what would become the much-maligned Showgirls. Tapping Finnish action maestro Renny Harlin, who'd just directed back-to-back hits with Die Hard 2: Die Harder and Cliffhanger, Carolco was prepared to risk everything and bet the farm on Cutthroat Island.

According to The Independent, the film was originally budgeted at $60 million, largely through foreign investors hoping it would do well with international audiences. Initially starring alongside Geena Davis was Michael Douglas, but after he backed out over creative differences, he was replaced with the less-bankable Matthew Modine after other well-established stars were considered. As production commenced, those familiar with Carolco's financial woes had reason to be anxious over Cutthroat Island's chances of saving the fledgling company, with one executive admitting, "We knew from that point if we lost Cutthroat Island as well bankruptcy would be inevitable. If we made the film, there was at least some chance we could survive." Geena Davis, who reportedly enjoyed making the film, echoed the pessimistic sentiment with, "They had to make this movie. The company was dead. Everybody knew that one way or another, this was their last movie."

To make matters worse, the film's budget was steadily rising. Large-scale period pieces full of action, elaborate set pieces, costumes, extras, and exotic location shooting are notorious for inflating the expenses of films already carrying a hefty price tag. Per The Independent, Carolco supplied the production with "2,000 costumes, 309 firearms, 620 swords, 250 daggers and almost 100 custom-made axes." The filmmakers also had access to full-scale replicas of ships from the period and a large water tank while shooting in Malta. In addition, while finding himself under tight and rushed deadlines, Renny Harlin was making last-minute alterations to the film's script and design, necessitating an approach to storytelling that would undoubtedly contribute to Cutthroat Island's already shaky foundation as a big-budget gamble. Shooting in remote aquatic locations in Thailand would also add to the production's headaches, subjecting cast and crew to a variety of logistical difficulties including injuries and illness. But despite the complications inherent to a sprawling and unwieldy cinematic circus, Harlin and his collaborators pushed on, completed the film, and crossed their fingers as its theatrical rollout approached.

'Cutthroat Island' Sunk Upon Arrival in Theaters

Image via MGM

In November 1995, six weeks before Cutthroat Island was released, Carolco filed for bankruptcy. With many analysts predicting the worst, the film was prematurely declared a bomb before audiences had a chance to see it, not an unreasonable assumption considering its big budget and the competition it faced when released on December 22, 1995. As noted by Scott Mendelson in Forbes, Harlin's film would share theater space with "Toy Story, Jumanji, Grumpier Old Men, Heat, Father of the Bride: Part II, Sabrina, Sudden Death, Tom and Huck, Dracula: Dead and Loving it, and Nixon." Regardless of Carolco's financial straits and what Cutthroat Island meant for its future, that's a formidable lineup that would have even the most confident production companies on edge. To add insult to injury, what the film lacked in box office numbers wouldn't be made up for with positive word of mouth as it opened to, at best, a mixed reception from critics and audiences.

While there's no current estimate of just how much money Cutthroat Island lost, Guinness World Records had it positioned as the biggest box office bomb of all time as of April 2012, amounting to a whopping loss of more than $146 million (adjusted for inflation). Though major financial flops have become increasingly frequent in the last decade as tentpole budgets balloon more and more, it's safe to assume that Cutthroat Island continues to rank among the most costly. But as is all too common in Hollywood, the sensational nature of box office bombs often outweighs consideration of the films themselves as entertainment.

RELATED: 12 Biggest Box Office Flops of the 2020s (So Far)

Is 'Cutthroat Island' Worth Watching Despite Its Infamous Reputation?

Image via MGM

In short, absolutely! No viewer will mistake Cutthroat Island as a masterpiece or an even particularly notable entry in the pirate-themed action subgenre. With a script chock-full of thinly written characters and kitschy comedy, including no shortage of cringe-inducing innuendo, the actors are certainly game and do what they can to maintain the film's spirit of pulpy adventure. Overproduced and over-the-top, everything but the kitchen sink is thrown into Renny Harlin's 2-hour adventure, but what one viewer may decry as the film's weaknesses are likely to be celebrated by others as its strengths.

Despite obvious flaws and shortcomings, Cutthroat Island has plenty to recommend for audiences willing to check logic at the door in favor of a mind-numbing, albeit satisfying, escapist spectacle. Essentially a B-movie made with all the toys and resources needed for a large-scale epic, its action sequences and overall design offer a breath of fresh, practical air in our modern era of increasingly artificial cinema. With intricate stunt work, sword fights, gunplay, and pyrotechnics, all of which culminate in a thrilling battle between vessels on the high seas, the film delivers all the hallmarks one could want in pirate-based fare. It may have gone down in history as one of Hollywood's biggest box office bombs, but no one can accuse Cutthroat Island of not swinging for the fences in a fun and entertaining last-ditch attempt to keep Carolco Pictures afloat.