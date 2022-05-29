Not every show lasts forever. The CW announced that Riverdale (2017 -) will end after its seventh season. What might have come as a surprise for many was how The CW "pulled the plug" or canceled nine of its shows since announcing Batwoman (2019 - 2022) would not be renewed for a fourth season on April 29, 2022.

These shows included ones that were airing their first season and those that were already in their third season. Hollywood Reporter reported that the executives had strategic, financial, and viewership reasons that contributed to their decisions, but how do the viewers' reviews compare to the executives' decisions? Were these shows rightfully canceled or did viewers still want to learn more about the protagonists' stories?

Batwoman (2019 - 2022) - 3.3/10

Image via The CW

Ruby Rose originally starred in Batwoman as Katy Kane (Batwoman), but after clashes with the production team, Rose left the series. Following her departure, Javicia Leslie took over the show as the new lead. In terms of the storyline in the show, the transition didn't seem too abrupt. In season two, Leslie's character Ryan Wilder becomes the new Batwoman after Rose's character Kate disappeared.

Leslie's Batwoman upbringing differed from Rose's Batwoman. Rose's character, Kate, already solidified her reputation as Batwoman in the first season, and Leslie's character, Ryan, had to introduce her version of Batwoman as a new redefined persona and not a copycat. Despite a new star of the show and better character dynamics, Batwoman averaged a 3.3 out of 10 from about 42,850 votes, according to IMDb. Batwoman is available on The CW app and HBO Max.

4400 (2021 - 2022) - 4.1/10

Image via The CW

Reboots have their pros and cons. On one hand, there is already an established environment or idea that the audience members are likely familiar with. On the other hand, this idea that isn't completely new will be expected to measure up to its predecessor's success or exceed it while being a distinctively fresh idea.

The 4400 premiered in 2004 and started strong where viewers had to piece together how where and why 4,400 people were taken in broad daylight. In 2021, 4400 with different characters, and a similar premise, did not entice viewers with the same interest as its predecessor. 4400 scored a 4.1 out of 10 out of about 4,490 votes on IMDb, and it's available on the CW app.

Charmed (2018 - 2022) - 4.5/10

Image via The CW

Not every idea will resonate with viewers. In 1998, Charmed aired its pilot episode revolving around three witch sisters: Prue (Shannen Doherty), Piper (Holly Marie Combs), and Phoebe (Alyssa Milano). In 2018, the reboot of the TV series Charmed aired its first episode about three witch sisters who discovered that they were witches: Mel (Melonie Diaz), Maggie (Sarah Jeffery), and Macy (Madeleine Mantock).

Both groups of sisters learned that each of them had power such as telekinesis, freezing time, foreseeing the future, or hearing other people's inner thoughts. A major change between the two versions was that Mel, Maggie, and Macy could decide whether to live their lives as witches or return to their regular lives. Nevertheless, the 2018 Charmed didn't top the original; it scored a 4.5 out of 10 based on about 16,160 IMDb users, and it's available on The CW app and Netflix.

Naomi (2022) - 4.6/10

Image via The CW

Even though most heroes from The CW found themselves crossing over in the Arrowverse, Naomi (2021), based on the DC comic, wasn't one of them. Naomi told the origins of a new hero, a teenage girl who has x-ray vision. Throughout this coming-of-age story, Naomi (Kaci Walfall) uncovered her past, while finding out that there are others with similar superior abilities.

Naomi might not have started off strong with its pilot episode with the main lead trying to decipher what exactly did she see flying through the sky. The TV series gradually became slightly more interesting for audiences as the show went on. About 4,600 IMDb users gave Naomi an average score of 4.6 out of 10. Naomi is available on The CW app and Hulu.

Roswell, New Mexico (2019 - 2022) - 6.1/10

Image via The CW

Roswell, New Mexico (2019 - 2022) followed a complicated love story of a human and an extraterrestrial being who reunited after years of being apart. Max Evans (Nathan Parsons) kept his personal life a secret even when he worked in a high-profile job. After her sister's death 10 years ago, Liz Ortecho (Jeanine Mason) returned to her hometown, Roswell to her surprise she found her former classmate, Max, living there.

The Roswell High books written by Melinda Rotz inspired the 1999 Roswell TV series, and one of its series stars, Shiri Appleby, appeared in Roswell, New Mexico. Similar to the 1999 Roswell, Roswell, New Mexico was enjoyed by viewers as about 11,980 IMDb users rated the show a 6.1 out of 10. Roswell, New Mexico is available on The CW app and Netflix.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow (2016 - 2022) - 6.8/10

Image Via The CW

Saving the world from an apocalypse rested in the hands of DC heroes who once despised each other. DC's Legends of Tomorrow (2016 - 2022) featured new characters as well as characters that once appeared on shows such as The Flash, Arrow, (2012 - 2020), and Constantine (2014 - 2015).

They traveled to the past, and the future. The superheroes even joined the other DC heroes in Crisis on Infinite Earths TV specials. However, the series was canceled after its seventh season. DC's Legends of Tomorrow scored a 6.8 out of 10 based on about 102,870 IMDb users' votes and it's available on The CW app and Netflix.

Dynasty (2017 - 2022) - 7.2/10

Image via The CW

Before the series Succession (2018), two of America's wealthiest families were the Carrington and the Colby in the television series Dynasty (2017 - 2022). 2017's Dynasty was a reboot of the 1981 version under the same name. The newer series differed by adding more characters, and different settings but doesn't lack the family drama as the original.

Most of the tensions or issues that the Carrington had revolved around their money and ensuring that anyone untrustworthy didn't get too close to it. Out of about 21, 230 IMDb users' votes, Dynasty scored 7.2. out of 10, according to IMDb. Dynasty is available on The CW app, Hulu, and Netflix.

Legacies (2018 - 2022) - 7.3/10

Image via The CW

Legacies was a spin-off from the teen drama The Vampire Diaries (2009 - 2017). Instead of vampires, the shows focused on a werewolf and vampire mix, Hope Mikaelson (Danielle Rose Russell). Hope attended The Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted where she was surrounded by other students who also were descendants of supernatural creatures.

Knowing that the series wouldn't return after its fifth season, they raised the stakes in its fourth season. In the fourth season of Legacies, the writers decided to make Hope evil, which will drastically impact the rest of the season. Legacies scored 7.3 out of 10 based on about 29,090 IMDb users. It is currently available on The CW app and Netflix.

In the Dark (2019 - 2022) - 7.5/10

Image via The CW

Murphy Mason (Perry Mattfeld) was a blind woman in the TV series In The Dark (2019 - 2022). She lost her sight at the age of 14 but learned to live with her condition and often joked about it with those around her. In the first episode, Murphy and her guide dog, Pretzel felt a dead body in the alley. Murphy believed the person was her friend, Tyson, but police officers claimed that they didn't find any evidence of a dead body.

Murphy took matters into her own hands to find out what happened to her friend. Each season followed a different crime whether it was drugs or murders. In The Dark scored a 7.5 out of 10 based on about 11,100 IMDb users. In The Dark is available on The CW app and Netflix.

