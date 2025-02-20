Love them or hate them, at some point in our lives, there’s always that one CW show that ends up becoming our guilty pleasure. Whether it’s classics like Gilmore Girls and One Tree Hill, or modern takes like Riverdale and Jane the Virgin, these shows lure us in with their simple premise and immediately snowball into a binge-watching session with their never-ending episodes. Famous for shows primarily aimed at teens and young adults, the CW is no stranger to formulaic and predictable storytelling. Cliched characters, over-the-top drama, and countless plot holes have become the hallmarks of many of its series.

Despite that, some CW gems were actually worth watching. Sadly, they were cut off way too soon and quickly faded into obscurity. In honor of these hidden treasures, here are 10 forgotten CW shows that are actually worth your time.

10 ‘Privileged’ (2008–2009)

Starring: JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Lucy Hale, Ashley Newbrough

Image via CW

In Privileged, 23-year-old, Yale graduate Megan Smith (JoAnna Garcia) thought she had it all by the time she graduated. But her road to a prestigious career in journalism is far ahead of her. It doesn’t help that she got fired out of the blue, Luckily, the uber-rich cosmetics mogul Laurel Limoges (Anne Archer) offers her employment: a tutoring job for her twin teen granddaughters, Rose (Lucy Hale) and Sage (Ashley Newbrough).

Sharing a similar vein with Gilmore Girls, Privileged revolves around the “poor girl meets rich world” trope. It’s entertaining to see Megan get used to her job perks like a private suite, stunning convertible, and the fabulous Palm Beach. But what’s more hilarious is watching Megan, a full-fledge adult, get herself into knots dealing with two bratty, headstrong teens.