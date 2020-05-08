‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Will Feature Adjustable Genitalia Size, Is Rated “M” for “Major Dong”

In a move that probably surprised no one, CD Projekt Red’s highly anticipated action RPG Cyberpunk 2077 has officially been rated M by the ESRB. The Polish game developer is known for making gritty adult titles like The Witcher series, so an M rating was pretty much a given. However, according to the ESRB’s rating guide, Cyberpunk 2077 has gone above and beyond to secure it’s Mature rating, including allowing players to adjust the size of their genitalia, which is honestly an option that should be included in every videogame, including Animal Crossing.

A rather detailed list explaining Cyberpunk’s rating can be found on the ESRB’s website, and to say that I cannot wait to play this game after reading this description would be an understatement so egregious it should come with prison time.

“Players can select a gender and customize their character; customization can include depictions of breasts, buttocks, and genitalia, as well as various sizes and combinations of genitals.”

Listen, folks – this is fantastic news. The survival game Conan Exiles featured a similar customization option, and within minutes of booting up the game I had created a barbarian with a Hulk Hogan skullet and a swole-ass hog hanging down like a leathery caterpillar. (Then my character promptly died of heatstroke, because that game sucks.) However, the genitalia option was removed from the console versions of the game, because the video game industry is loaded with cowards. Hopefully, a similar fate does not befall Cyberpunk 2077.

The ratings description continues:

“Characters use handguns, machine guns, rifles, and explosives during frenetic firefights with humans and cybernetically enhanced enemies; players can also use melee weapons (e.g., wrist-mounted blades, enhanced limbs) to stab enemies and, in some cases, dismember them.”

If you think I’m not going to gallop through Futureburg with 18 different robot enhancements and bash enemies apart while swinging some serious pole, buddy, you’ve got another thing coming. My character won’t even wear clothes. What’s the point? Cyberpunk 2077 is due to release on Windows, PS4, Xbox One, and Stadia September 17th.