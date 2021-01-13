Cyberpunk 2077... where does one even start? It's been marred by game-breaking bugs, by random crashes, by garishly awful graphics on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It's struck our confidence in the value of pre-ordering video games. And when the thing does work, it's inherently rife with storytelling flaws. It's been a giant fall from the steady rise of hype for acclaimed developer CD Projekt Red, one beset by hasty attempts at mea culpas, refunds, and even pulling the digital version from the PlayStation store. But now, CD Projekt Red has made its most explicit, public, and forward-facing apology yet... were it not beset by classic non-apology language and tactics.

CD Projekt Red's co-founder Marcin Iwiński took to the official Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account to share his perspective on what happened during the game's development cycle, and why it led to such a broken product. Parts of the apology video ring authentic, but many parts, including his continued insistence that it runs great on PC, his brushing over the controversy of not getting console versions for reviewers in enough time to let people know what a mess they were buying (this one affected me directly!), and his negging of PS4 and Xbox One hardware, struck me as "I'm caught and now I must insist I am not caught" energy; a sort of "nothing can ever be my fault" plea. Though, perhaps I'm being too snarky, too colored by the overall unpleasant experience of Cyberpunk 2077.

Image via CD Projekt Red

Above, a roadmap CD Projekt Red posted on their "commitment to quality" landing page, which includes a rough outline of when we can expect patches, free DLC content, and the eventual free next-gen upgrade for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S (and no, your eyes aren't deceiving you; Iwiński does clarify in the video that we likely won't get those versions until the second half of 2021, which is pretty dang wild). The page also features an FAQ explaining more of CD Projekt Red's reasonings for the game's lack of initial quality, including the fact that "everything is not stretched out over flat terrain where we can make things less taxing hardware-wise, but condensed in one big city and in a relatively loading-free environment. We made it even more difficult for ourselves by first wanting to make the game look epic on PCs and then adjusting it to consoles — especially old-gens. That was our core assumption. And things did not look super difficult at first, while we knew the hardware gap, ultimately, time has proven that we've underestimated the task." It also includes the notion that they are "working with Sony to bring Cyberpunk 2077 back to the PlayStation Store as soon as possible."

Check out the full apology video from CD Projekt Red's Marcin Iwiński below.

