Cyberpunk 2077 will not receive any more updates this year. According to the new development roadmap released by CD Projekt RED, all of the free DLC and planned fixes for the game have been delayed until 2022. Originally, those updates were meant to drop before the end of this year alongside the next-gen upgrade.

Updates are now expected to arrive in the first quarter of 2022. No reason was given for the change in the schedule, but it's fair to note that CD Projekt recently delayed the next-gen upgrades of Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt as well. Without question, those upgrades are of top priority for the company as they look to salvage one of the most disappointing games of last year, especially as interest in the game reignited and sales surged following its return to the Playstation Store.

Even now, over a year since its troubled launch, the game still has a warning on its Playstation Store page regarding how poorly it runs. CD Projekt has been doling out smaller patches and wider, more impactful updates ever since to try and restore the game to some semblance of its original vision. The last patch they implemented was in September which ushered in more visual fixes and quest updates.

Cyberpunk 2077's last major update, Patch 1.3, came out back in August with some massive fixes that totaled up to 34 GB of changes to the game's balance, missions, performance, and AI. Included as well was the first batch of free DLC which contained a new costume for Keanu Reeves' character Johnny Silverhand, some extra jackets for V, and a new vehicle. The rather sparse additions left a bad taste in fans' mouths, but the update was overall a step forward for reclaiming the original vision CD Projekt had for the project.

There is still a lot of work to be done to make Cyberpunk 2077 not a total mess, but fans of the game will have to wait a little longer for those fixes and free additions to come. It's still unknown what else CD Projekt has planned for the game's next free DLC pack.

