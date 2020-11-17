Tonight, Microsoft, Samsung, and CD Projekt Red are going to wrap up the Xbox and Samsung QLEDecode ARG contest with a livestreamed finale on the Samsung Twitch channel. More than 10,000 fans, myself included, have taken a crack at the ARG game thus far, putting their coding, "hacking", and IT skills to the test to figure out a series of sci-fi-tinged clues. Now, after nearly a month of sleuthing, "five finalists will compete in tonight’s event to manipulate a physical shipping container’s locking doors, robot arms and more."

Even if you weren't involved in the ARG or know nothing of Cyberpunk 2077 , that should be something to see. The grand prize for tonight's winner includes a limited-edition custom-skinned Cyberpunk 2077 QLED TV, an Xbox Series X console and a copy of the Cyberpunk 2077 game itself. Oh, and did we mention a life-size replica of Keanu Reeves' severed cybernetic robot arm*? (*Okay, the hand technically belongs to Johnny Silverhand; no Keanus were harmed in the making of this collectible.)

Here are the details for tonight's event, via press release:

WHO: Samsung, Xbox, and CD PROJEKT RED celebrate the launch of Xbox Series X and the countdown to Cyberpunk 2077 by giving the final five elite QLEDecode breakers the chance to battle to win: a Limited Edition Cyberpunk 2077 Samsung QLED TV, Xbox Series X, a copy of Cyberpunk 2077 and a life size replica of Johnny Silverhand’s cybernetic robot arm.

WHAT: The Samsung QLEDecode Finale is the culmination of a journey that began on Oct. 26th as Cyberpunk 2077 fans started discovering a series of clues and puzzles across the internet, eventually revealing itself to be Samsung’s Cyberpunk 2077 ARG / digital scavenger hunt. Tonight’s QLEDecode Finale will be a real-time Twitch event like no other: part e-sports event, part CTF (Capture The Flag) and part real-world puzzle game. Streamers will watch as the final five finalists compete against time and each other to virtually infiltrate a highly-secure yet interactive container housed in a mystery location somewhere in the U.S. - with the hopes of unlocking the ultimate Cyberpunk 2077 Grand Prize. During the QLEDecode Finale, viewers will also get their chance to win additional amazing prizes, including the Limited Edition Cyberpunk 2077 Samsung QLED TV, Samsung Sound Bars, Xbox Series X, and more!

WHEN: The Samsung QLEDecode Finale Streams Live on 11.17 at 7pm PST and 10pm EST

WHERE: www.twitch.tv/SamsungUS

Image via Samsung, Microsoft, CD Projekt Red

Samsung QLED TVs: Made for Gaming

Engineered to fully realize next-gen gaming and deliver an exceptional experience, Samsung QLED TVs allow fans to jump into the latest titles with the stunning quality and performance that their creators intended—in 4K 120hz, HDR, variable refresh rate, low 10 ms input lag with the sharpest possible graphics and capabilities designed specifically with the latest gaming generation in mind. For more information about how Samsung QLED TVs are made for gaming, visit https://www.samsung.com/us/televisions-home-theater/tvs/qled-tv/gaming-tv/

