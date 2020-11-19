Oh so *that's* what Keanu Reeves is up to!

If you want to go into Cyberpunk 2077 as cold as possible and as uninformed about the story as you can be, you're gonna want to go ahead and skip this trailer. It's pretty spoilery. You'll also want to skip reading the rest of this article because, yeah, it's pretty spoilery, too. Why are you even here?

If you aren't afeared of some spoilers for one of the most-anticipated games of the year, then have at it! This new official gameplay trailer came on the heels of CD Projekt Red's latest Night City Wire. Just recently, CDPR debuted gameplay footage running on the current-gen Xbox One X and the next-gen Xbox Series X. That came just after a viral marketing event led to one lucky winner getting a grand prize from Microsoft, CDPR, and Samsung. And it all comes ahead of the game's release date on December 10th. We hope!

About the game:

Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.

