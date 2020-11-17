CD Projekt Red showed off the first look at Cyberpunk 2077 running on current-gen and next-gen Xbox consoles.

Check out #Cyberpunk2077 in action on Xbox One X and Xbox Series X! Cyberpunk 2077, an open-world, action-adventure story from CD PROJEKT RED, is coming to Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and Google Stadia on December 10th, 2020. The game will also be playable on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 consoles when available. Pre-order now: https://www.cyberpunk.net/pre-order

I've been writing about CD Projekt Red's highly anticipated and oft-delayed upcoming title Cyberpunk 2077 for a while now, and I still don't entirely know what exactly it's about. That's partially by my design since I'd rather have as much of a chance as I can to explore the futuristic sci-fi world which clearly has had so much care and attention put into it. It's also partially on CDPR, a company that's about as transparent as they come but is still holding back quite a bit when it comes to story.

The latest tease, in a series of teaser videos dubbed Night City Wire, shows some actual console gameplay for both current-gen and next-gen Xbox systems. CDPR's Host / UK Head of Communication Hollie Bennett stopped short of mentioning that the game will also run on PS4 and PS5, as well as Google Stadia, merely mentioning the "other" consoles available upon release this December 10th. This brief look at gameplay is certainly enticing -- I definitely want to stop and look at everything the demo player is infuriatingly running past -- and I can't wait to get into Night City, even if I haven't the faintest clue what it is I'm ultimately supposed to do there.

Ironically placed after that statement of mine, here's the official synopsis about the game itself:

Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.

