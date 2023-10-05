The Big Picture Anonymous Content is developing a live-action project based on the video game Cyberpunk 2077, but it's unknown if it will be a film or TV series.

A new virtual reality is about to be brought to life, Anonymous Content is currently developing a live-action project based on the Cyberpunk 2077 video game, according to Variety. Since work has only begun on the upcoming story, it's currently unknown if the final product will turn out to be a film or a television series. The unpredictable world of the game is set decades into the future, where things in the world work completely differently from what can be seen today. Technology, politics, and humanity's evolution are all topics discussed within the themes of the original video game, with the protagonist jumping head-first into a dangerous adventure.

In the game, the player character V had a very special companion guiding them through the uncertain world of Night City, with Keanu Reeves portraying Johnny Silverhand. While the character themselves isn't a part of the story, an engram with all of his memories and personality is entangled with protagon V's brain, with the protagonist in need of finding a way to separate himself from Sliverhand's presence before he takes over his body. Reeves is not currently attached to reprise the role in the adaptation, and it remains to be seen if he'll return to Night City or if the studio will decide to go in a different direction.

The project is still in early development, and it's currently unknown if the upcoming story will adapt the plot of the video game, or if it will be an original idea set in the same world. As the project moves further along in the production process, more information will be revealed about it, while Anonymous Content remains busy with other titles that will be making their way to both the big and small screens soon.

Anonymous Content Is The Studio Behind 'The Revenant,' 'The Witcher,' and More

Before Anonymous Content opted to bring Night City to a live-action format, the studio worked on titles that received plenty of attention over the past decade. The Revenant, the acclaimed Academy Award-winning film about a man who had to do what was needed of him to survive starring Leonardo DiCaprio, is just one of the successful projects Anonymous Content has been involved with. Other titles include True Detective and Mr. Robot, proving that the upcoming adaptation of Cyberpunk 2077 will be left in the hands of a company that knows how to deal with a gripping drama. Stay tuned at Collider for further updates!