New ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Trailer Goes Full ‘Grand Theft Auto’

A new trailer for the highly anticipated game Cyberpunk 2077 was released today, and it continues to look, well, super duper fun. In this trailer we get a closer look at the gameplay, which doesn’t look entirely too dissimilar from Grand Theft Auto or Fallout: New Vegas. There’s a bit of an open world, tons of weapons at your disposal, and super fast cars.

The game hails from CD Projekt and is an adaptation of a 1988 tabletop game. The story takes place in dystopian Night City, California with six distinct regions. You play the role of the customizable mercenary V, who can reach prominence in three character classes by applying experience points to stat upgrades. V has an arsenal of ranged weapons and options for melee combat.

Oh, and Keanu Reeves is in it. He has a relatively small role, but you catch a glimpse of him at the end of this here trailer. The game was originally set for release this past April but was ultimately delayed until November 19th. That date can’t come soon enough.