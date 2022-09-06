CD Projekt Red, the developer behind Cyberpunk 2077, has released the trailer for its first expansion, titled Phantom Liberty with the “spy-thriller expansion” coming in 2023. The first major expansion will be set in a new district of Night City and promises to bring new locations and characters to players. Aside from these, the expansion will also see the return of Keanu Reeves as the voice of of Johnny Silverhand.

Anime studio Trigger is set to release Cyberpunk: Edgerunners next week on Netflix, and CD Projekt RED's Twitch channel had a stream reveal that focused mainly on the upcoming 10-episode series while also showing off the new trailer for Phantom Liberty. During the stream, Reeves confirmed that fans can sure begin to get excited about the expansion as it would see the return of his character, Silverhand. Reeves is excited about the dark future and the actor believes fans should as well:

"Hey everyone, Johnny Silverhand is coming back and so am I. Get ready for Phantom Liberty, the upcoming expansion for Cyberpunk 2077. It's awesome to be back playing the role of Johnny, and I hope you're excited to see him rocking out once more in the dark future. Keep an eye out for more info, and I'll see you again in Night City.”

When Cyberpunk 2077 launched in December 2020, it was not a start that was entirely smooth, as the game needed numerous bugs to be ironed out. Despite these challenges, the game went on to be a commercial hit with sales of up to 18 million copies. The game director for Cyberpunk 2077, Gabriel Amatangelo, came in to work on this new expansion in May 2021. Ahead of the reveal, Amatangelo had a few remarks about the upcoming expansion: "We're having a lot of fun with it. It's a new style of plot we're having fun with," the director said. "New cast of characters expanding on a district in Night City where it primarily takes place."

With the Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty expansion confirmed for 2023, it is worth noting that the expansion will not be released for PS4 and Xbox One, as CD Projekt Red has decided to end updates on those platforms. The expansion will, however, release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Stadia. The studio has released the new 1.6 update and this will be the game’s final significant update for PS4 and Xbox One. As regards future CD Projekt RPG games, the studio is working on the next Witcher game.

