The writing was already on the wall when CD Projekt Red, the Devs behind Cyberpunk 2077, apologized and offered assistance in a full refund for their game, even while asking for patience. Their assistance only runs through December 21st in that matter, and folks trying to get a refund through Sony's PlayStation Store, like yours truly, were met with a mealy-mouthed response:

Thank you for contacting PlayStation.CD Projekt Red is currently working on patches and updates to fix bugs and crashes, and to improve overall gameplay experience of Cyberpunk 2077.Please visit https://en.cdprojektred.com/ for information on any patches or updates to Cyberpunk 2077.

Now, however, clearly the powers that be at Sony have decided that it's more trouble than it's worth to keep fielding refund requests. Instead, they've pulled the game from their store and replaced it with a brief message and a quick-and-clean refund link:

CDPR responded with a rather cheeky bit of copy that addresses players who are "not willing to wait for updates."

Call me crazy, but I expect a game to work when I buy it, not an indeterminate amount of time afterwards. Would you be okay with paying full price for a movie that had half-finished visual effects, sections of green screen still present, or ADR dialogue that clearly wasn't professionally completed? Would you be satisfied with a four-wheeled vehicle that came with only three wheels? There are lemon laws for a reason in other markets; maybe it's time the gaming industry had its own version of consumer protection and corporate acountability.

Here's what Sony's store message says at the moment:

Cyberpunk 2077 RefundsSIE strives to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction, therefore we will begin to offer a full refund for all gamers who have purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store. SIE will also be removing Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation Store until further notice.Once we have confirmed that you purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store, we will begin processing your refund. Please note that completion of the refund may vary based on your payment method and financial institution.

And here's the reply you'll receive should you go through the previous process of requesting a refund, something I've had to do for myself three separate times now. Hopefully this one-click solution will prove more efficient:

Hello,Thank you for contacting PlayStation regarding your purchase of Cyberpunk 2077.SIE strives to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction, therefore we will begin to offer a full refund for all gamers who have purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store. SIE will also be removing Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation Store until further notice.To submit your refund request, please visit playstation.com/cyberpunk-2077-refundsIf you have not previously signed in on PlayStation.com you will need to Sign in at the top of the page using your PlayStation Network log in details.Please note that completion of the refund may vary based on your payment method and financial institution and you might not receive a refund until January 2021. We appreciate your patience and understanding.Thanks,PlayStation Support

Additionally, Microsoft Support is helping players get refunds as well:

While we know the developers at CD PROJEKT RED have worked hard to ship Cyberpunk 2077 in extremely challenging circumstances, we also realize that some players have been unhappy with the current experience on older consoles. — Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) December 18, 2020

To date, we have granted refunds to the vast majority of customers who have requested one. To request an Xbox refund for Cyberpunk 2077, please follow the steps listed on our Xbox refund page here: https://t.co/04TcniwVzy — Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) December 18, 2020

Hopefully CDPR and Cyberpunk 2077 will be able to pull out of the current-gen console freefall they're currently experiencing and right the futuristic ship. It's worked for No Man's Sky and Fallout 76. Only time will tell. But until Cyberpunk 2077 returns to the PlayStation Store, buyer beware.

Share Share Tweet Email

Chris Evans Joins Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, and the Rest of Hollywood in Adam McKay's 'Don't Look Up' This movie simply has too many stars. Somebody must stop this film before it grows too powerful.