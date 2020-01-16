‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Release Date Delayed Until September

2020 seems to be the Year of Delayed Video Game Release Dates. We’ve already had delays for anticipated titles like Final Fantasy VII Remake and Marvel’s Avengers, but the biggest one dropped just moments ago. CD Projekt Red, the acclaimed video game studio behind The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (which I know you’ve been replaying thanks to the Netflix series’ popularity), has had to push back their new original flagship title Cyberpunk 2077 by months.

Originally slated for an April 16th release, which would have been a lovely treat for springtime gamers, the game will now be in the works until September 17th. On the plus side, that gives you five more months to save up your pennies and clear your schedules; on the minus, well, it sucks to have to wait longer for what’s likely the year’s most-anticipated release. But CD Projekt Red is entitled to release the title when they’re good and ready, and I can only imagine that the extra wait time will be well worth it.

Here’s what CD Projekt Red had to say:

We have important news regarding Cyberpunk 2077’s release date we’d like to share with you today. pic.twitter.com/aWdtR0grYV — CD PROJEKT RED (@CDPROJEKTRED) January 16, 2020

That’s the kind of answer you want to hear from a dev team. No one wants to be the next Anthem or Fallout 76. That is to say, fans expect a game to be playable in its entirety upon its release, not patched together into a playable state over the months and years to come. Cyberpunk 2077 is promising quite a lot; it make sense that CDPR wants to be 100% sure they can deliver.

Does the news of the delay dampen your excitement at all? Are you going to have to change plans because of it? Let us know!