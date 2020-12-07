"Go back to sleep, Samurai. It's not December 10th yet!"

Welcome, gamers of all persuasions, to Cyberpunk 2077 week!

Many of you have been waiting the better part of a decade for CD Projekt Red's sci-fi RPG to arrive, and, after numerous setbacks and delays, it seems that that time is finally here. But with more options than ever for how you'll play the game, and an unprecedented globalized 24/7 availability for the anticipated title, it might be a little overwhelming to know how, when, and where you can actually, you know, start playing the dang thing. Don't worry; we've got you covered.

Here's the quick and clean info you need to know:

PC / Stadia:

Preload - Now available on GOG, Steam, and the Epic Store!

Ready to Play - Simultaneous release at midnight GMT (Wednesday 12/9 into Thursday 12/10)

Consoles:

Preload - Now available on Xbox! Available "two days prior to release date" on PlayStation (ie tomorrow, Tuesday, December 8th, time TBD)

Ready to Play - Midnight local time

Got it? If not, we have more details and resources below for all the finer details.

Despite the fact that Best Buy goofed it and sent out some copies of Cyberpunk 2077 early, or that some influencers are going to be able to start streaming earlier than others, CD Projekt Red will absolutely take down any unauthorized streams or Let's Play content:

Folks are already Mad Online about the Corpo's presumed use of this take-down notice to silence criticism and otherwise censor reactions to the game, but we also live in a spoiler-happy and spoiler-phobic time, so it's a necessary warning from CDPR at the moment. There's a much more casual warning from the game's own star Keanu Reeves for folks who've managed to preload the game and want to try to play it too early:

Image via CD Projekt Red

It's been a longtime coming for Cyberpunk 2077 and lots of folks have already made up their minds about how they feel about it, largely without even playing it. The world will get the chance to actually experience it and shape their opinions this week. Stay tuned!

Here's the handy breakdown of preload and ready-to-play dates and times:

And if you haven't pre-ordered Cyberpunk 2077 on GOG, here's a good reason why you might want to:

Additionally, no matter what platform you play the game on, you'll want to be sure to get all your available assets, including Cyberpunk 2077 artwork and music:

And the latest word from CD Projekt Red is good news for GeForce fans:

https://twitter.com/CyberpunkGame/status/1335980137549078531

