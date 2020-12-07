Welcome, gamers of all persuasions, to Cyberpunk 2077 week!
Many of you have been waiting the better part of a decade for CD Projekt Red's sci-fi RPG to arrive, and, after numerous setbacks and delays, it seems that that time is finally here. But with more options than ever for how you'll play the game, and an unprecedented globalized 24/7 availability for the anticipated title, it might be a little overwhelming to know how, when, and where you can actually, you know, start playing the dang thing. Don't worry; we've got you covered.
Here's the quick and clean info you need to know:
PC / Stadia:
- Preload - Now available on GOG, Steam, and the Epic Store!
- Ready to Play - Simultaneous release at midnight GMT (Wednesday 12/9 into Thursday 12/10)
Consoles:
- Preload - Now available on Xbox! Available "two days prior to release date" on PlayStation (ie tomorrow, Tuesday, December 8th, time TBD)
- Ready to Play - Midnight local time
Got it? If not, we have more details and resources below for all the finer details.
Despite the fact that Best Buy goofed it and sent out some copies of Cyberpunk 2077 early, or that some influencers are going to be able to start streaming earlier than others, CD Projekt Red will absolutely take down any unauthorized streams or Let's Play content:
Here's what you need to know about creating your #Cyberpunk2077 video content before the release: pic.twitter.com/QBCCxAX0E2— Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) December 2, 2020
Folks are already Mad Online about the Corpo's presumed use of this take-down notice to silence criticism and otherwise censor reactions to the game, but we also live in a spoiler-happy and spoiler-phobic time, so it's a necessary warning from CDPR at the moment. There's a much more casual warning from the game's own star Keanu Reeves for folks who've managed to preload the game and want to try to play it too early:
It's been a longtime coming for Cyberpunk 2077 and lots of folks have already made up their minds about how they feel about it, largely without even playing it. The world will get the chance to actually experience it and shape their opinions this week. Stay tuned!
Here's the handy breakdown of preload and ready-to-play dates and times:
The wait is almost over!— Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) December 3, 2020
If you're looking to play #Cyberpunk2077 as soon as it's available, here's a map with global release timings.
For PC and Stadia players, the release is simultaneous and scheduled for midnight GMT, and for all console players – midnight local time. pic.twitter.com/W0QLIFAhH1
And if you haven't pre-ordered Cyberpunk 2077 on GOG, here's a good reason why you might want to:
Planning on getting #Cyberpunk2077? Here's a small reminder: if you purchase it on @GOGcom, 100% of your money will go to the CD PROJEKT Group!— Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) December 6, 2020
Pre-order here: https://t.co/APjzqr2JsG pic.twitter.com/wegtsJLJWj
Additionally, no matter what platform you play the game on, you'll want to be sure to get all your available assets, including Cyberpunk 2077 artwork and music:
Did you know that ALL copies of #Cyberpunk2077 come with a set of digital goodies? And if you connect your game to @GOGcom (no matter the platform you'll be playing on, thanks to the REDlauncher) – you can also get some in-game rewards!— Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) December 7, 2020
DETAILS ➡ https://t.co/mAL342KoIt pic.twitter.com/3AClFiwa4S
And the latest word from CD Projekt Red is good news for GeForce fans:
https://twitter.com/CyberpunkGame/status/1335980137549078531
Is there really that much to say with the ‘Kingsman’ universe?