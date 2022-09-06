After a shakey release back in December 2020 and numerous bug fixes and updates, the first look at the expansion for Cyberpunk 2077, titled "Phantom Liberty," has been released. The new teaser trailer showcases new locations, new characters, and the return of Keanu Reeves as Johnny Silverhand.

The information was shared during the Night City Wire stream on CD Projekt RED's Twitch channel and showed off a 58-second trailer for the upcoming content. The teaser trailer shows off many locations and vistas across Night City while a voice-over is heard as the player-character, V, is heard swearing an oath to the "New United States of America." The trailer ends with a ship crashing close to V as Johnny can be heard saying, "You know taking that oath... bad idea." The trailer ended by reinforcing the expansion's 2023 release date that has previously been announced. Outside the snippet of information that can be drawn from the trailer, the greater details about the expansion's story are currently being kept under wraps.

Along with the announcement of Phantom Liberty, the highly anticipated Update 1.6 also releases today, and comes with many highly requested features like transmog, which allows you to transform clothing into other clothing so that you can retain a look or style without sacrificing higher stats. The update also includes new mini-games like Roach Race, a side scroller that is also available on the app store as its own game based on the lovable and glitchy horse Roach from The Witcher series. The update also has new Ripperdoc additions and new features added to the game's photo mode.

The new update is being called the "Edgerunners Update" as a tie-in to the upcoming 10-episode Netflix series Cyberpunk: Edgerunners from acclaimed anime studio Trigger that is set to release next week. The update also includes items from the series for players to unlock and use. It was also revealed that Update 1.6 is the final update that will be coming to the last-gen versions of the game, so future updates for the RPG title will be only making their way to Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC. Phantom Liberty will also only be released on these platforms. Future changes announced for the game include an overhaul to the game's police system and changes to combat between vehicles.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is set to release sometime in 2023. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is set to premiere exclusively on Netflix on September 13. Check out the new teaser trailer for the upcoming expansion to the 2020 RPG title down below.