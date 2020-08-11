Three New ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Trailers Reveal Refused Playing Keanu Reeves’ In-Game Band

CD Projekt Red dropped three new trailers for their highly-anticipated upcoming game Cyberpunk 2077 showing off some of the title’s gunplay and storyline. But the most exciting video (for me) was a behind-the-scenes offering showing legendary Swedish hardcore punk band Refused composing new songs for the game as the fictional band Samurai. If you’ve been following news about Cyberpunk 2077, you probably know that Samurai is the band led by Keanu Reeves’ character Johnny Silverhand, which makes this news approximately 100 times more hype.

The videos were all featured on the latest episode of Night City Wire, an ongoing YouTube series by CD Projekt Red going into detail about Cyberpunk 2077 in the months leading up to its release this November. And if you’re not a fan of Swedish hardcore, don’t worry – there’s plenty of gameplay goodness to feast your eyes upon. The first video, titled “Lifepaths,” teases the three different backstory options you have when creating your version of V, the game’s protagonist. Do you want to be a hard-luck city kid, growing up among the dregs of Night City? Or a nomad, living in the desert outside of the city in a comparatively more serene environment? You can even choose to be a corporate stooge, tangled up in lethal cat-and-mouse games of industrial espionage. Each path looks interesting in its own right, and I weep for the hundreds of hours of deadlines I will probably blow diving into every possible backstory when I finally get my hands on this dang game.

The second video, “Tools of Destruction,” shows off Cyberpunk 2077’s impressive array of weapons. In addition to the expected arsenal of guns, you’ll be able to maim your enemies with several different melee weapons (such as a thermal katana) and some fearsome cybernetic augments. (I’m installing the delightfully gruesome mantis claws into my character the instant I am given the option to do so.) Not that the guns look boring – they’re an impressive lot of futuristic boomsticks with some tantalizing firing modes, including what appears to be a miniature stinger missile launcher and a truly righteous shotgun.

You can check out all three videos below.