Netflix has revealed the opening credit sequence for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, the upcoming anime series from the acclaimed Studio Trigger.

The credit sequence showed the familiar yellow background that has become synonymous with the CD Projekt Red title, with the only other coloring being the silhouette of the currently unnamed series protagonist in the bottom right of the screen, which has many characters quickly flashing by with each one having a different color. The yellow backdrop is torn through even more as other silhouettes appear, with different parts of Night City flashing by, and the credits start to stylishly emerge. The protagonist then breaks into to enter a sprint, though the motion is heavily slowed, teasing his previously shown super-speed abilities. The opening then ramps up the music, which is 2004's "This Fire" by Franz Ferdinand, as colorful explosions start to take over the screen. The opening crescendos into the protagonist finally entering his full run, leaving behind a colorful streak of light to underline director Hiroyuki Imaishi's name. The end of the opening shows the boy getting shot in the head, with a silhouette of an unknown character standing over him.

Some of the names included in this opening credit sequence previously mentioned director, Imaishi and assistant director, Masahiko Otsuka. Other important figures in the credits include Hiromi Wakabayashi, who serves as creative director of the series with Yoh Yoshinari and Yuto Kaneko also on board as character designers to give the characters their distinctive looks. The series is based on an adapted screenplay that comes from Yoshiki Usa and Masahiko Otsuka and will contain an original score composed by famed composer Akira Yamaoka, who has previously provided his distinct sounds and music to the Silent Hill video game series.

Image via Netflix

First announced in January 2020, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is a series born from a partnership between CD Projekt Red, developers of Cyberpunk 2077, and Studio Trigger to make the series based in the universe of the tabletop RPG Cyberpunk made by Mike Pondsmith. Studio Trigger is one of the world's most celebrated and acclaimed anime studios, having created popular series and films such as Kill la Kill and Promare. The series will consist of 10 episodes and will see our lead character try to survive the violent and technology-obsessed future by becoming an Edgerunner, a mercenary also known as a cyberpunk.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is set to premiere exclusively on Netflix in September. You can check out the opening credit sequence below: